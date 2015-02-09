Tucker stays on tear with Grizzlies

After the second-ranked Astros prospect slugged two homers Wednesday in his first game back with the Grizzlies, Tucker homered and collected four hits in Fresno's 15-1 rout of Sacramento on Thursday at Raley Field.

September is right around the corner, but in the meantime, Triple-A Fresno's Kyle Tucker is doing what he does best -- raking.

Tucker drove a first-pitch offering from River Cats starter Tyler Herb for a base hit to right field in the first inning. Then he clubbed his 20th homer of the season on a 1-0 pitch to left-center in the second, scoring Astros No. 14 prospect Myles Straw. The 21-year-old popped out to third base in the fourth and grounded out to shortstop in the fifth, but Tucker laced a single to left in the eighth and poked a base hit to right in the ninth to cap his four-hit night.

MLB.com's No. 8 prospect was sent down to Fresno to make room for Jose Altuve, who activated from the disabled list Monday. Tucker went 1-for-7 in his second big league stint this season.

"Tuck's a man of little words, so it's good that he's opening up about stuff after being up a couple of times in the big leagues," Grizzlies manager Rodney Linares told MiLB.com on Wednesday night. "This is about him understanding that he's a big part of what we're trying to do, not only here but in the big leagues. He's going to be part of our big league club for a long time.

"He's got to know we're not disappointed -- he's gone up there and struggled a little bit. But he comes back here and does stuff like he did tonight. The future is bright with this kid."

Although he's spent most of the month in Houston, he's been terrific in the Pacific Coast League as well, posting a .455/.489/.886 slash line.

"His bat-to-ball skills are second to none. He's really impressive to watch," the Fresno skipper said. "You can see him hit in a game and it looks like he had never hit in his life -- he can get fooled by three breaking balls in a row. But if comes back up again, that breaking ball better be in the dirt. Because if not, he's going to hit it out of the park."

AJ Reed homered and drove in four runs while J.D. Davis added a long ball and a double on a three-hit, two-RBI night for the Grizzlies, who totaled 19 hits.