Thomas teeing off in twos for Springfield

Three days after delivering his first professional multi-homer game, the St. Louis outfield prospect went deep two more times and matched a season high with four RBIs on Tuesday, powering Double-A Springfield to a 12-5 win over Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark.

Lane Thomas has proved to be a powerful force at the plate this season, but he's kicked it up an extra notch the past few days.

Video: Thomas goes deep again for Springfield

On Saturday against San Antonio, Thomas homered in the second and fourth innings while collecting four RBIs. After hitting .188 over 27 games in May, Thomas has quickly turned things around in June, going 7-for-18 with five extra-base hits. The 22-year-old is batting .250 with an .833 OPS for the season.

With two outs and nobody aboard in the first inning, Thomas slugged a 2-2 offering from No. 22 Royals prospect Andres Machado over the wall in left-center field.

After striking out in the third and fifth, the 2014 fifth-round pick had another opportunity to do more damage in the sixth. Following an RBI double by No. 12 Cardinals prospect Edmundo Sosa, Thomas cracked a 2-1 pitch from Walker Sheller beyond the left-field wall for a two-run roundtripper. The homer lofted the Tennessee native into second in the Texas League with 13 long balls -- two behind teammate Victor Roache.

Thomas capped off his night with a run-scoring single in the ninth, giving him 40 RBIs for the season.

Video: Drake's three-run homer

Blake Drake complemented the center fielder's performance, going 4-for-5 with a homer and a season-best five RBIs in the win. It was the 24-year-old's seventh multi-hit game of the season and his first since May 22.