Angels' Cox, free agent Berroa suspended

Angels right-handed pitching prospect Aaron Cox has been suspended 50 games after a positive test for the banned stimulant methylphenidate, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Friday.

Cox was a 19th-round pick by the Angels back in 2015 out of Gannon University. He had not yet pitched during the 2017 season after being hit in the eye by a ball during Spring Training. The 22-year-old posted a 3.94 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 14 walks over 48 innings in relief for Class A Burlington last year.

2017 Minor League suspensions

Methylphenidate is more commonly known as Ritalin and used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy. It can be covered by a Therapeutic Use Exemption, but players who test positive for the stimulant without previous approval are subject to a suspension.

Berroa has spent all three of his Minor League seasons in the Dominican Summer League. He had a 1.50 ERA with 15 strikeouts and six walks in 24 innings for the Brewers' DSL affiliate this season before being released on July 19. The 20-year-old southpaw spent the 2015 and 2016 campaigns in the D-backs' system. His suspension will go into effect when he signs with an organization.

Major League Baseball has suspended 57 players this year for violations of the Minor League drug program.