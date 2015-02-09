Angels' Marsh mashes pair for Solar Sox

The second-ranked Angels prospect unleashed his first two long balls of the Arizona Fall League -- both solo shots -- as Mesa dropped a 9-5 decision to Glendale at Sloan Park.

Brandon Marsh found his power switch Monday and kept it turned on.

"It felt good to get the monkey off the back," Marsh told MLB.com after the game. "I was wondering when it was going to happen here even though I'm not known for the long ball. It was a good day at the plate. It felt good."

In the sixth inning, the 21-year-old stepped in against Brewers left-hander Quintin Torres-Costa and launched a fastball into the bullpen beyond the right-field fence.

After falling behind 0-2 two frames later vs. Cardinals righty Kodi Whitley, Marsh turned on another heater and sent it deep to right-center.

"I wasn't trying to put them out," he told MLB.com. "I was just trying to put a barrel on it, try to put it in the gap. I stuck to my approach and it turned out well."

Marsh sports a .391/.453/.678 slash line with a 1.127 OPS, five doubles and a triple through his first 12 AFL games. He is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, going 13-for-29 over that span.

In 96 games with Double-A Mobile this season, the duel-threat talent batted .300 with 30 extra-base hits -- including seven taters -- 49 runs scored and 45 RBIs.

Dodgers No. 17 prospect Devin Mann delivered four RBIs with a homer and a double while third-ranked Reds prospect Jonathan India added a two-run long ball for the Desert Dogs.