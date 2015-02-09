Castillo, White propel Mesa to AFL win

The No. 12 Angels prospect scattered three hits and a walk while striking out five over three innings to lead Mesa past Glendale, 8-0, on Monday afternoon at Camelback Ranch.

A's No. 18 prospect Eli White hit a two-run triple, singled and walked to raise his average to .444 in four AFL games.

Handed a 2-0 lead before he stepped on the mound, Castillo (1-0) worked around a double to Orioles infielder Steve Wilkerson and a walk to second-ranked Yankees prospect Estevan Florial in the opening frame. The right-hander surrendered a double to Yankees first baseman Steven Sensley in the second inning and a single to Indians outfielder Connor Marabell in the third. Four of the last six outs Castillo recorded came via the strikeout.

The 23-year-old encountered mixed results with Double-A Mobile this past season. After going 9-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings across three levels in 2017, Castillo spent the entire year in the Southern League and won nine more games despite spending three weeks on the disabled list. He posted a 4.94 ERA in his 21 appearances -- 20 starts -- for the BayBears.

The Venezuela native tossed seven hitless innings on April 25 against Mississippi and earned the circuit's Pitcher of the Week honors for April 29.

White has carried over the career-best season he enjoyed with Double-A Midland into Fall League play. The 24-year-old walked in the first, singled to center field in the third and stroked a two-run triple to right in the fourth. White scored the final run of the game on a groundout by Roberto Baldoquin (Angels) to third.

Cubs No. 6 prospect Nico Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Solar Sox and four Oakland prospects -- Sam Sheehan, Calvin Coker, Angel Duno and Jake Bray -- combined on six scoreless innings for Meas.

In other AFL action:

