Angels' Adell returning to BayBears

The top Angels prospect was promoted to the BayBears on Sunday after hitting .280 (7-for-25) with two homers in six games with Class A Advanced Inland Empire. He made his season debut on May 24 after spraining his right ankle and straining his left hamstring during a Spring Training game on March 9.

Video: Mobile's Adell smacks solo homer

Adell finished last season in Mobile, the last of three stops in the 2017 first-round pick's first full Minor League season. He began the year with Class A Burlington and earned a promotion after hitting .326 with a 1.009 OPS in 25 games. The production continued for Adell in the California League, where he batted .290 with an .891 OPS and 34 extra-base hits in 57 games. The Southern League proved to be more of a challenge, as the 20-year-old put up a .238/.324/.429 slash line in 18 games. He struck out 22 times in 63 at-bats.

The 20-year-old outfielder is MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect and earned a spot in the All-Star Futures Game last summer.

Adell takes the spot of Brandon Marsh on the Mobile roster. The third-ranked Angels prospect was placed on the seven-day injured list after he was removed from Saturday's game with an apparent lower leg injury.