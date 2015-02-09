Dodgers' Holmes flirts with AFL no-no

The Dodgers prospect pitched five innings of one hit-ball in Glendale's 3-1 loss to Peoria at Peoria Stadium. Holmes didn't allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning and exited after throwing 43 of 67 pitches for strikes. All three AFL games were shortened to seven innings in preparation for the Fall Stars Game on Saturday.

Ben Holmes has enjoyed a stellar Arizona Fall League to date, but he took it to the next level on Friday.

Gameday box score

The 27-year-old retired the first six batters he faced, striking out four. After walking Brewers prospects Weston Wilson and Trent Grisham to open the third, Holmes retired eight in a row before Grisham singled to right to break up the no-hitter. The southpaw got Braves outfielder Izzy Wilson on a comebacker for the final out of the fifth.

White Sox right-hander Zach Thompson replaced Holmes to start the sixth and retired top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura to lead off the frame. But second-ranked Mariners prospect Evan White doubled, Padres No. 25 prospect Austin Allen was intentionally walked and Padres No. 23 prospect Hudson Potts doubled as the Javelinas grabbed a 2-0 lead. Grisham singled to right field three batters later against Orioles right-hander Tanner Chleborad to make it 3-0.

Offseason MiLB include

Connor Marabell had half of the Desert Dogs' hits in the seven-inning affair. The Indians prospect went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI single for the Desert Dogs.

Brewers prospect Bubba Derby matched Holmes, allowing two hits and striking out three over five scoreless innings.

In other AFL action:

Rafters 8, Saguaros 3 (F/7)

Rockies No. 9 prospect Sam Hilliard drilled his first AFL homer -- a two-run shot -- to jumpstart Salt River's offense. Nationals first baseman Jake Noll added a three-run blast in the fifth, while Josh Fuentes (Rockies) and Tres Barrera (Nationals) plated a run apiece. Rafters starter Bo Takahashi (D-backs) spun three one-hit frames, walking three and fanning one. Surprise scored all of its runs in the ninth on singles by Royals outfielder Nick Heath and Rangers first baseman Charles Leblanc. Top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not in the lineup for the Saguaros. Gameday box score

Solar Sox 1, Scorpions 1 (F/7)

Both teams scored in the second inning, and that's all she wrote. Cubs No. 6 prospect Nico Hoerner tripled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Tigers infielder Daniel Pinero. In the bottom of the frame, Astros No. 21 prospect Abraham Toro doubled, took third on a double play and stole home while Giants catcher Matt Winn swiped second. Tigers No. 14 prospect Gregory Soto rebounded from a tough outing by allowing one run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in five innings for the Solar Sox. Gameday box score