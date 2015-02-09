May day: Dodgers call up No. 2 prospect

Right-hander Dustin May, MLB.com's No. 35 overall prospect , is on his way to the big leagues and will make his debut on Friday against the Padres, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday.

The Dodgers are making a big splash to give their Major League roster a boost, but the help is coming from within the organization.

May has climbed all the way to Triple-A Oklahoma City in his fourth season after being taken in the third round of the 2016 Draft. The second-ranked Dodgers prospect began the campaign with Double-Tulsa and compiled a 3.74 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 86 strikeouts over 79 1/3 innings in 15 starts. He was promoted to the Pacific Coast League on June 27.

Video: Oklahoma City's May gets Profar looking

In a month with Oklahoma City, the right-hander has only gotten better with a 2.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 27 1/3 frames in five starts on the new circuit. He was particularly strong in his last two outings, allowing one run on six hits with 10 strikeouts over 12 innings. Those two outings helped May earn PCL Pitcher of the Week honors.

"Having the confidence and knowing that I have the ability to get the guy out," told MiLB.com after his July 23 start. "The [Triple-A] ball took a little bit of time to get adjusted to, but I feel like I'm at a good point with it now. I'm very confident with all of my pitches, that I know I'm going to put them in the zone and get the guy in front of me out. It's all about confidence and conviction behind your pitches."

A 2018 California League postseason All-Star with Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga, May has continued to rack up accolades this year, claiming a spot in the Texas League All-Star Game before being named to the National League team at the All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland. The 21-year-old needed only eight pitches to toss a perfect inning in the nationally televised showcase.

May employs four pitches, three of which are in the plus category, with his fastball standing out the most with a 65 grade from MLB Pipeline. The heater sits in the mid-90s and can reach 97 mph, helping the Texas native rack up 394 strikeouts over 403 2/3 innings in the Minor Leagues.