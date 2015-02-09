Dodgers reassign Ruiz to Minor League camp

Ruiz, baseball's 36th-ranked overall prospect , was among the Dodgers' latest batch of spring cuts on Monday. He struggled at the plate, logging just three hits in 16 at-bats (.183). He did not record an extra-base hit and walked once.

The Dodgers have long been aggressive exposing No. 2 prospect Keibert Ruiz to older talent, and this Spring Training was no different for the 20-year-old catcher. His latest taste of big league camp, though, is over.

But Ruiz still factors heavily into the Dodgers' long term plans. Russell Martin is 36 and inked to a one-year deal, so there will likely be room for Ruiz or Will Smith -- The Dodgers' No. 6 prospect and another one of Monday's cuts -- as early as next year. For now, the switch-hitting catcher will try to build on an age-19 season in which he hit .268/.328./401 with 12 home runs as one of the youngest players in the Double-A Texas League.

The Dodgers also optioned right-handed pitchers Dennis Santana (No. 7) and Brock Stewart and infielder Edwin Rios (No. 13) to Minor League camp.

Rockies reassign Welker

Colton Welker's scorching-hot bat is on the move.

The Rockies' No. 2 prospect was one of 12 players reassigned to Minor League camp Monday afternoon, but his movement was hardly prompted by poor performance. The 21-year-old third baseman was batting a team-best .556 (10-for-18) with two home runs this spring, and kicked off last weekend with a walk-off RBI single on Friday night.

Welker, baseball's 95th-ranked prospect, spent the entirety of 2018 with Class A Advanced Lancaster, where he hit 13 home runs and 32 doubles and his .333/.383/.489 line won him the California League batting title. The dominant season followed up two strong pro campaigns from the 2016 fourth-round pick, during which Welker hit .329 and .350, respectively.

Welker's destination when camp breaks is yet to be determined, but other Rockies prospects were assigned to various affiliates as a part of Monday's transactions. No. 10 prospect Sam Hilliard, Josh Fuentes (No. 11), Ryan Castellani (No. 12), Yonathan Daza (No. 15) and Jesus Tinoco (No. 20) were all assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Justin Lawrence, the club's 13th-ranked prospect, is headed for Double-A Hartford, and Tyler Nevin (No. 7) and Rico Garcia (No. 22) also join Welker in Minor League camp.