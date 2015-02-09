Stingy Gore dominant again for Storm

In his latest California League gem, MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect struck out nine and allowed three hits over a career-high seven scoreless innings before Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore fell to Rancho Cucamonga, 2-1, on Tuesday at LoanMart Field.

MacKenzie Gore will pitch in the Futures Game on Sunday. The trip to Cleveland might be his ticket to Amarillo.

Gameday box score

Gore faced multiple baserunners in just one inning, allowing two hits through the first three frames before walking a pair of batters in the fourth. The left-hander wriggled out of that jam after free passes to Dodgers No. 15 prospect Jeren Kendall and 13th-ranked Connor Wong and continued cruising from there.

Devin Mann singled to left field leading off the sixth but was caught stealing by catcher and Padres No. 14 prospect Luis Campusano. After issuing a two-out walk to Deacon Liput in the seventh, Gore fanned Dodgers No. 27 prospect Miguel Vargas on his final pitch.

San Diego's top prospect finished with nine strikeouts for the second straight outing and dropped his ERA to 1.02, which would lead the California League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gore has allowed one run or fewer in 14 of his 15 starts this season and has given up three hits or fewer 13 times.

2019 MiLB include

The southpaw threw 55 of 93 pitches -- his third-highest total of the year -- for strikes and generated five outs on the ground against four on the fly. Double-A Amarillo could await after his appearance in All-Star Week festivities this weekend.

Vargas got the last laugh for the Quakes. Promoted to Rancho Cucamonga after back-to-back four-hit, two-homer games for Class A Great Lakes, he stroked a two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning off reliever Jordan Guerrero to give the Quakes the walk-off win.