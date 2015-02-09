Mejia collects three hits for Chihuahuas

The Padres' third-ranked prospect went 3-for-4 with a double in his first multi-hit game for his new team as Triple-A El Paso edged Oklahoma City, 2-1, on Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

It doesn't matter if it's in Columbus or El Paso, Francisco Mejia rakes.

Mejia, who was acquired from the Indians for Major League relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber on July 19, is 5-for-12 with two RBIs since joining the Chihuahuas and is 4-for-5 in his last two games after recording a pinch-hit single in Friday's 8-2 win.

MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect brought a .278/.327/.422 Triple-A slash line into Saturday's contest. He's played 12 games in the big leagues with the Indians over the past two seasons, going 2-for-15.

Mejia drove a single up the middle off Dodgers starter Manny Banuelos in the first inning and poked another single to left field in the sixth. He roped a double to left leading off the eighth in a 1-1 game and took third on Allen Craig's groundout but was stranded after Diego Goris struck out and Auston Bousfield bounced to second.

Dusty Coleman broke the deadlock an inning later with his 11th homer.

Oklahoma City's Kyle Garlick opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, but the Chihuahuas tied it in the seventh when

Forrestt Allday singled home Bousfield with his second hit of the night.