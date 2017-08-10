Mets bringing up Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas

The Mets are calling up No. 2 prospect Dominic Smith on Friday to make his Major League debut during the club's series in Philadelphia, general manager Sandy Alderson announced Thursday afternoon. Smith will need to be added to New York's 40-man roster before the move can become official.

The Mets already brought up one potential future infield star this month in Amed Rosario. Now, his talented Triple-A Las Vegas teammate is about to join him on the game's biggest stage.

Tweet from @Mets: .@MetsGM says @TheRealSmith22 will be promoted tomorrow and join the team in Philadelphia. #Mets pic.twitter.com/Zij5fht9jl

Smith's promotion was a long time coming for a Mets team that has fallen out of playoff contention, but recent trades of Lucas Duda to the Rays and Jay Bruce to the Indians cleared the way for the 22-year-old first baseman to join the big club. He's expected to debut against another famed prospect, Rhys Hoskins, the Phillies' No. 6 prospect.

Ranked as MLB.com's No. 41 overall prospect, the left-handed slugger produced a .330/.386/.519 line with 16 homers, two triples and a Pacific Coast League-best 34 doubles in 114 games with Las Vegas. The 16 long balls marked a career high, topping the 14 he hit for Double-A Binghamton in 2016. Some of his production was boosted by a hitter-friendly park in Vegas, where Smith hit .325 with 10 homers and a .937 OPS in 57 games, but his road numbers were still impressive with a .336 average, six homers and an .872 OPS over 57 games.

Video: Smith hits his 15th Triple-A home run

Smith had just been named the PCL Player of the Month for July after batting .385/.437/.725 with eight homers, 13 doubles and 26 RBIs in 26 games. He's cooled off in August, going 6-for-30 (.200) with a triple and a double in eight games, but remains eminently ready for the challenge of the Majors.

Taken with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 Draft out of a Los Angeles-area high school, Smith has been a solid hitter at every Minor League level, though he hasn't yet shown the power of a typical first-base prospect. He's also earned impressive grades for his glovework at first base and is expected to be a stalwart in Flushing for some time to come.