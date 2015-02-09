Marlins' Harrison undergoes wrist surgery

Monte Harrison has a 10-game hitting streak for Triple-A New Orleans but hasn't played since June 27. (Jim Redman/MiLB.com)

By Joe Bloss / MiLB.com | July 19, 2019 10:53 PM

Monte Harrison hasn't played a game since June 27. That won't change for at least another four weeks. The second-ranked Marlins prospect underwent surgery on his right wrist over the All-Star break, the team announced Friday. Harrison, who has spent the entire season with Triple-A New Orleans, sustained the injury diving for a ball in the outfield on June 26 and was placed on the seven-day injured list on July 6.

Harrison is batting .284 with an .851 OPS -- both of which are career highs -- before going down. He owns a 10-game hitting streak, despite not playing over the last three weeks, and earned his first selection to the All-Star Futures Game earlier this month. 2019 MiLB include The Brewers selected Harrison out of a Missouri high school in the second round of the 2014 Draft. Ranked as MLB.com's No. 85 overall prospect, the 23-year-old came to the Marlins organization in the January 2018 trade that sent Christian Yelich to Milwaukee. Last season with Double-A Jacksonville, Harrison hit .240 with a .715 OPS and 19 homers in 136 games.

