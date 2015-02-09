Bradshaw goes 5-for-5 in Muckdogs' win

The Marlins' 11th-round pick in this year's Draft went 5-for-5 with an RBI and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Class A Short Season Batavia beat Auburn, 4-2, on Sunday at Falcon Park. His first five-hit game comes three days after he was promoted from the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

Davis Bradshaw has hardly had time to unpack his bags in upstate New York, but he's already registered a career day at the plate.

Bradshaw attributed at least part of his big day to the Marlins' confidence in their young outfielder.

"Coming into the organization late this season, they've just taken me under their wing and shown me the ropes of professional baseball, and my role with them is just to get on base, steal bases and help the team win," he said. "But getting called up now, it means everything. It lets me know they trust me and trust the process of developing me. I just want to be able to help the team win and hopefully win some championships."

The Muckdogs' leadoff hitter legged out an infield single to open the matinee before stealing his first of two bases on the day. After grounding another base hit to center field in the third, Bradshaw lined an RBI single to center in the fifth, scoring Luke Jarvis to give Batavia at 2-0 lead.

After Auburn answered with a pair of runs in the sixth to tie it, Bradshaw stepped up with two outs in the seventh and poked a grounder to center. With Marlins No. 25 prospect Brayan Hernandez at the dish, the 20-year-old out of Meridian Community College stole second and continued to third on a throwing error by reliever Nector Ramirez. His speed set up the tie-breaking run as Hernandez rolled an RBI single to left.

"I've got speed and I want to show that off every game," Bradshaw said. "I've picked up certain things every day, and each game I'm trying to take a bag or two. You can't teach speed, and each day I'm picking up a thing or two and improving."

Before the Mississippi native stepped up in the ninth, first base coach Ronnie Richardson told him to keep an eye on the Auburn infield playing deep. Bradshaw keyed on third baseman Kyle Marinconz and beat out a bunt on the first pitch from Joan Adon for his fifth hit of the afternoon.

"He told me, 'Hey, you've already got four hits,' but that wasn't really on my mind there," he said. "I always want to step up there with the same routine and just do whatever I can to get on base. No pitcher is going to scare me, whether they're coming in or out on me. I just want to do my job."

After Muckdogs starter Manuel Rodriguez tossed five scoreless innings, Eli Villalobos gave up a pair of unearned runs in the sixth but recorded his first New York-Penn League win. C.J. Carter struck out two and walked one over two hitless frames for his second save.