Diaz dialed in with Jumbo Shrimp

The Marlins' No. 7 prospect recorded his second straight three-hit game and scored both runs on Tuesday as Double-A Jacksonville edged Birmingham, 2-1, at Regions Field.

After his last two games, Isan Diaz might be seeing triple.

Gameday box score

"I'm just trying to stick to my plan, stick to my routine," Diaz said. "I'm trying to mostly just swing at the strike and take the balls. Trying to find good pitches over the plate and hit the ball well."

After doubling twice and singling, he's raised his batting average 26 points over the last 48 hours to .220.

The 21-year-old lined a base hit off a changeup to center field in the top of the first inning before ripping a sharp double off a fastball to left in the sixth. He came around to score the tying run on an error by second baseman Bryant Flete.

In the eighth, Diaz jumped on a fastball and doubled to center, scoring the go-ahead run on a single to center by Marlins No. 30 prospect John Norwood. The Springfield, Massachusetts, native also walked in the fourth.

"I'm trying to bear down deep and find back the confidence," he said. "Knowing what I can do at the plate, I just want to do what it takes to help the team win, and that means going out and competing and trying to have fun."

Diaz rejoined the Jumbo Shrimp on May 25 after a 10-day stint on the disabled list due to a concussion. Since his return, he's hitting .324 with a homer, four RBIs and nine runs scored in nine games.

MiLB include

"It's crazy because a lot of guys thought I was going to be scared because I was hit in the head," Diaz said. "But coming back and facing lefties and stuff like that, I've just tried to not have that fear. It was the first time I got hit, but I'm just trying to go out there and have the same mentality as before I got hit. I'm trying not to think about it and just going up there and doing what I know how to do."

Diaz moved up to the Southern League after hitting .222/.334/.376 with 13 homers and 54 RBIs with Class A Advanced Carolina last season. He had one hit in his first 24 at-bats for Jacksonville but got his average up to a season-high .243 on April 26.

"I started off rough because obviously there's a lot of adjustments to be made," Diaz said. "But I've been working a lot with my hitting coach [Kevin Witt] and he's given me a lot of pointers, so I'm trying to find something that works and sticking to it."

Brian Schales tripled and singled for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jeff Kinley (3-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, allowing one hit in two scoreless innings. Marlins No. 13 prospect Merandy Gonzalez started for Jacksonville and yielded a run on one hit and one walk with six strikeouts over four frames.

Flete drove in the Barons' lone run with a second-inning groundout.