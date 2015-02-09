Baumann racks up 10 K's for Keys

Baltimore's No. 27 prospect allowed just one hit and fanned 10 through five scoreless frames in his 2019 debut, but Class A Advanced Frederick fell to Fayetteville, 11-8, at Harry Grove Stadium.

The game-time temperature in Frederick on Wednesday night was a cool and cloudy 65 degrees, but Michael Baumann was red-hot.

Only three balls left the infield against Baumann, who retired the first 10 batters he faced to start the game. The 23-year-old's only base runner came in the fourth inning when he allowed a one-out single to Corey Julks. Baumann responded with back-to-back strikeouts of Houston's No. 10 prospect Seth Beer and Scott Manea to end the frame, then notched a 1-2-3 fifth to end his night at 79 pitches, 53 for strikes.

"I was throwing my fastball, attacking hitters and trying my best to fill up the zone and play to my strengths," he said. "Being able to throw my fastball in the zone was really helping."

The 2017 Draft third-round pick is entering his second season in the Carolina League. After earning a promotion from Class A Delmarva in his first full professional season last year, Baumann went 8-5 and posted a 3.88 ERA over 92 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-4 inch, 225-pound right-hander struck out 59, walked 40 and held opposing batters to a .237 average in 17 games for Frederick. The 2014 Atlantic Sun Pitcher of the Year sports a career 2.71 ERA over three seasons in the Minors.

Baumann's 10 strikeouts matched a career high. He previously struck out 10 on April 5, 2018 for the Shorebirds against the Asheville Tourists, also in his first start of the season.

"It must be the adrenaline pumping, getting back on the mound for the first time," he laughed. "It was a beautiful night. I was excited to get back out in front of the fans. I loved the atmosphere."

The Woodpeckers rallied after the Jacksonville product's departure with a seven-run sixth and Chandler Taylor's grand slam in the seventh, his second homer of the season, off righty Matt De La Rosa.

Houston's No. 25 prospect Jonathan Arauz delivered a two-run single while Jomar Reyes and Ryan Ripken crushed two-run homers for Frederick. Julks finished up 3-for-4 with two runs and Miguelangel Sierra barreled a two-RBI double.