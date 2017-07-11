Brewers' Choice tees off three times

"It feels good to have a game like that," Choice said. "I don't think I've hit three home runs in a game since I was 7, so it was definitely a cool moment."

The Milwaukee outfielder hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Monday to help Double-A Biloxi top Jacksonville, 8-4, at Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Given a new lease on his career, Michael Choice is turning back the clock to rediscover the player he once was.

The 27-year-old homered in each of his first three at-bats before adding an RBI double in the eighth.

"A game like this is huge for me, it just gives me more momentum," said the No. 10 overall pick in the 2010 Draft. "At this point in my career, I know I can't go into the next game thinking I'm just going to hit a home run every time, but you just build off that same approach and go from there and good things will happen."

Choice's first two shots of the night came off Jumbo Shrimp starter Mike Kickham. The Texas native lined a 1-2 pitch over the fence in right field in the second inning for a solo shot and then gave the Shuckers a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer to left in the fourth.

He completed the trifecta in the next inning against reliever Eric Alonzo, tucking the ball just inside the right-field foul pole.

"I couldn't really see if it was going to be fair or foul, but when I saw the umpire point toward the field, I just felt that instant relief," Choice said. "My teammates all tried to give me the silent treatment after I got back to the dugout."

The multi-homer game was the first for Choice since Aug. 21, 2014, when he was with Triple-A Round Rock, and the three-homer feat is the second in Shuckers history following Brewers No. 10 prospect Brett Phillips on May 7, 2016.

Choice upped his home run total on the season to seven, all with Biloxi, after signing a Minor League deal with the Brewers on May 5, three days after he was released by the Orioles.

"It was actually kind of a bittersweet type of situation because I wasn't really playing at [Triple-A] Norfolk," said Choice, who went 1-for-26 in 10 games with the Tides. "It was the first time in my career that I was in a situation like that. In a perfect world, obviously I would've liked for it to work out. But I would rather be playing every day than sitting on a bench, no matter what level or organization I'm with."

Which was why when the Brewers reached out, Choice didn't need much convincing.

"The conversation was basically them telling me they have an open job for me in Double-A because they have a lot of top prospect outfielders in Triple-A who need to play every day," he said. "I was fine with that because they told me I was going to get regular at-bats. I knew that's all it really mattered because the jump between Double-A and Triple-A to the big leagues is pretty small."

Through 41 games with the Shuckers, Choice sports a .280/.349/.493 slash line and 25 RBIs.

"I don't think I played two days in a row the whole time I was in Norfolk, so when I met these guys in Biloxi and got a chance to play every day, it was just a good feeling to be out on the field all the time and get normal at-bats."

Joining Choice in the makeshift Home Run Derby was Biloxi starter Aaron Wilkerson, who ripped a three-run homer off Kickham in the fourth to give himself a 7-1 lead. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings to improve to 7-4.

The Jumbo Shrimp collected four hits -- homers from Marlins No. 11 prospect Austin Dean and No. 25 John Norwood and two doubles by Alex Yarbrough.