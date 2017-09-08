Amaya punches Emeralds' ticket to Finals

Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya plated the go-ahead run with a double off the left-field wall to key a six-run ninth inning and power the Emeralds to a 10-4 win over the Hops in Game 2 of their semifinal series Thursday. Eugene will defend its Northwest League title against Vancouver in the best-of-5 Finals.

Video: Eugene's Miguel Amaya hits RBI double

"He came through tonight," Emeralds manager Jesus Feliciano said of the native of Panama. "He's getting better every day. He's a guy that listens and the tools are there. For a kid that's 18 and playing in the Northwest League, you don't see that too often. He showed that he can be a great player."

Box score

Amaya put Eugene on the board with a RBI single to left field in the second inning. He scored on a homer by Brandon Hughes to give the Emeralds a 3-0 lead. Top Arizona prospect Pavin Smith responded for Hillsboro with a three-run homer to right in the third.

The clubs traded zeros until the seventh when Hughes singled in Jhonny Bethencourt to give Eugene its second lead of the game.

Complete playoff coverage

The Hops answered again as Drew Ellis knotted the game, 4-4, with an RBI groundout in the eighth.

MiLB include

With runners on the corners and one out in the ninth, Amaya drilled a 1-2 curveball from reliever Breckin Williams to put Eugene ahead for good.

"He made a great adjustment, especially with two strikes," Feliciano said. "He had a couple of good swings, but Williams left a slider up and I was glad when I saw that ball in the air."

Chris Singleton added a three-run double and Zach Davis lined an RBI triple in the ninth.

• Get tickets to an Emeralds game »

Feliciano said his team is in a good place right now.

"They're feeling it," the skipper said. "I'm very proud of the way they played. We could not be in a better spot, the way that we're playing right now."

In other NWL playoff action:

Canadians 2, Indians 1

Brock Lundquist hit a solo homer and Riley Adams plated the winning run as Vancouver swept the other semifinal series. Justin Dillon struck out six in three innings of relief after 2017 ninth-round pick Zach Logue threw four scoreless frames for the Canadians. Pedro Gonzalez had two hits for Spokane. Box score