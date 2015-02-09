Yastrzemski goes yard twice for Norfolk
Orioles prospect drives in six runs in first multi-homer game of 2018
By Chris Bumbaca / MiLB.com | August 15, 2018 5:30 PM
Mike Yastrzemski did something Wednesday afternoon he hadn't done in more than four years.
The Orioles prospect homered twice in a game for the first time since 2014 and tied his career high with six RBIs as Triple-A Norfolk thumped Pawtucket, 8-3, at McCoy Stadium.
Yastrzemski clubbed the first grand slam of his career in the second inning off Pawtucket starter William Cuevas. The 27-year-old barreled a 1-0 pitch from the right-hander and sent it over the right-field wall to clear the bases.
He stayed relatively quiet until the ninth, when the left-handed hitter came to bat with two men out and Jaycob Brugman standing on first. This time, Yastrzemski got hold of an 0-1 offering from Bobby Poyner and lined it to right for a two-run shot. The last time the Vanderbilt product recorded a multi-homer game was June 1, 2014 against Lakewood as a member of the Class A Delmarva Shorebirds.
Yastrzemski has split this season between Double-A Bowie and Norfolk and is batting .250/.348/.423 with the Tides. He now has seven home runs on the year.
The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski was a 14th-round Draft pick in 2013 and has spent his entire career in Baltimore's system without cracking the Majors. Prior to Wednesday, Yastrzemski had been mired in a 7-for-40 slump to start August.
Yastrzemski's big day was appreciated by Norfolk starter Luis Ortiz. The Orioles' seventh-ranked prospect, who was acquired from Milwaukee at the non-waiver trade deadline last month, made his third Triple-A start and allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts over five innings. Ortiz improved to 2-0 since joining the Tides.
Chris Bumbaca is a contributor for MiLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter @BOOMbaca. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More