Yastrzemski goes yard twice for Norfolk

The Orioles prospect homered twice in a game for the first time since 2014 and tied his career high with six RBIs as Triple-A Norfolk thumped Pawtucket, 8-3, at McCoy Stadium.

Mike Yastrzemski did something Wednesday afternoon he hadn't done in more than four years.

Gameday box score

Yastrzemski clubbed the first grand slam of his career in the second inning off Pawtucket starter William Cuevas. The 27-year-old barreled a 1-0 pitch from the right-hander and sent it over the right-field wall to clear the bases.

He stayed relatively quiet until the ninth, when the left-handed hitter came to bat with two men out and Jaycob Brugman standing on first. This time, Yastrzemski got hold of an 0-1 offering from Bobby Poyner and lined it to right for a two-run shot. The last time the Vanderbilt product recorded a multi-homer game was June 1, 2014 against Lakewood as a member of the Class A Delmarva Shorebirds.

Yastrzemski has split this season between Double-A Bowie and Norfolk and is batting .250/.348/.423 with the Tides. He now has seven home runs on the year.

MiLB include

The grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski was a 14th-round Draft pick in 2013 and has spent his entire career in Baltimore's system without cracking the Majors. Prior to Wednesday, Yastrzemski had been mired in a 7-for-40 slump to start August.

Yastrzemski's big day was appreciated by Norfolk starter Luis Ortiz. The Orioles' seventh-ranked prospect, who was acquired from Milwaukee at the non-waiver trade deadline last month, made his third Triple-A start and allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts over five innings. Ortiz improved to 2-0 since joining the Tides.