Shuckers' Bettinger puts up seven zeros
Brewers right-hander allows three hits, walk, strikes out 10
By Duane Cross / MiLB.com | July 6, 2019 11:01 PM
Matched up with seventh-ranked Braves prospect Joey Wentz, Alec Bettinger did not blink.
The 23-year-old Brewers prospect delivered seven innings of three-hit ball, struck out 10 and walked one in Double-A Biloxi's 3-1 victory over Mississippi on Saturday at Trustmark Park.
Video: Shuckers' Bettinger posts 10th K
Bettinger did not factor in the decision, but he more than held his own, retiring the first 11 batters before yielding a two-out double in the fourth to Tyler Neslony. He set down eight of nine Braves until 12th-ranked prospect Greyson Jenista and Alejandro Salazar delivered back-to-back singles in the seventh. Bettinger squelched the threat by striking out Luis Valenzuela on three pitches.
The 2017 10th-round pick struck out the side in the second, completing a run of five straight punchouts. He left with a 1-0 lead, but Mississippi tied it in the eighth as Braves No. 4 prospect Drew Waters hit a pinch double and scored on a base hit by Tyler Neslony.
The Shuckers answered in the ninth. Cooper Hummel tripled home Jake Gatewood with the go-ahead run and scored on a two-out single by C.J. Hinojosa.
Tyler Spurlin (1-0) picked up the win, yielding one hit with three punchouts in 1 2/3 innings.
Wentz allowed a run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings -- both career highs.
Duane Cross is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @DuaneCrossMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More