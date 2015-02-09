Brewers' Burnes gets Major League call

The National League Central-leading Brewers are calling up their No. 2 prospect Corbin Burnes for the first time. Burnes has made 19 appearances (13 starts) for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, posting a 5.15 ERA, and will join Milwaukee's bullpen, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy . The Brewers also recalled their No. 25 prospect, catcher and first baseman Jacob Nottingham.

On the opening weekend of the Tour de France, the Milwaukee Brewers are like a climber attempting to break from the peloton. They may have just added another big boost.

Video: Brewers' Burnes freezes Brockmeyer for 13th punchout

Burnes, baseball's No. 56 overall prospect, started his first 13 outings this year but has come out of the bullpen for his most recent six appearances. As a starter, the Bakersfield, California native went 3-4 with a 4.96 ERA in 69 innings. Since shifting to a relief role on June 18, Burnes has recorded a 6.52 ERA in 9 2/3 innings, striking out 10 against two walks.

Pitching at home in one of the most hitter friendly environments in the Minor Leagues, Burnes is the owner of a 7.24 ERA in nine games (six starts). Away from Colorado Springs, he's put up a 3.69 mark in 10 outings (seven starts), limiting opposing hitters to a .244 average compared with .315 in in home games.

Burnes is in just his second full season since being selected out of St. Mary's College in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft. In 26 starts between Class A Advanced Carolina and Double-A Biloxi last year, the right-hander went 8-3 with a 1.67 ERA, striking out 140 in 145 2/3 innings and registering a 0.95 WHIP.

Nottingham made his Major League debut on April 16 and played in three games with the Brewers but has seen action in 45 contests for the Sky Sox. While working primarily behind the plate, the 23-year-old has batted .303/.368/.570 with 10 homers. The Redlands, California native was a sixth-round pick of the Astros in 2013. Nottingham was first traded from Houston to Oakland in July of 2015 before being dealt to Milwaukee the following February.

The Brewers headed into play on Sunday leading the Cubs by 1.5 games and Cardinals by 6.5 games in the National League Central. Milwaukee is also a leading contender to land Baltimore infielder Manny Machado according to a Sunday report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.