Hiura posts first Double-A four-hit game

The Brewers' top-ranked prospect turned in his first four-hit effort since joining the Southern League, going 4-for-4 with a homer, a pair of RBIs and two runs scored on Friday as Double-A Biloxi held on for an 8-6 victory over Jacksonville at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. He also was hit by a pitch.

MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect snapped out of a 2-for-36 funk that stretched back to June 26. His batting average dropped 100 points over that 10-game span, but his perfect night at the plate against the Jumbo Shrimp raised it 24 points to .288.

Hiura dropped a first-inning single into center field that scored Brewers No. 6 prospect Corey Ray and put the Shuckers on the board. In the third, he took right-hander Max Duval (2-9) deep to right for a solo shot, his third dinger since a promotion from Class A Advanced Carolina on June 1.

The No. 9 overall pick in last year's Draft was plunked by Duval leading off the sixth and scored on 17th-ranked Jake Gatewood's 15th roundtripper. Hiura hammered a base hit to left on the second pitch he saw from southpaw Scott Squier in the following frame.

After falling behind, 0-2, in the ninth, Hiura battled back and blooped a 2-2 fastball from righty Kyle Keller into center with two outs. His fifth trip on the basepaths ended two pitches later when he was caught stealing.

Friday was Hiura's third game of the season with at least four hits. The most recent was on May 31 when he went 5-for-5 with two homers in the Carolina League. He was promoted the following day.

Brewers No. 3 prospect Lucas Erceg and Tyler Heineman also went yard for Biloxi.

Right-hander Thomas Jankins (9-5) got the win, despite allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks with four punchouts over six frames.