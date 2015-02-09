Hiura keeps producing runs for Javelinas

Baseball's No. 30 overall prospect singled twice and drove in three runs, pushing his AFL-leading RBI total to 30 through 17 games played, nearly twice more than the next-closest player in the league, as Peoria fell at Glendale, 9-5.

Keston Hiura's regular season was so impressive that the top Milwaukee prospect would have been hard-pressed to improve upon it in his Arizona Fall League encore. Somehow, he's doing just that.

After seeing his six-game hitting streak -- one that featured four straight multi-hit games -- come to an end on Friday, Hiura broke through in the fifth inning at Camelback Ranch. With two men in scoring position, the second baseman laced a single to center field to drive in both. Two innings later, he roped another single with the bases loaded, plating Mariners prospect Joe DeCarlo.

Through his 17 games, Hiura is now batting .352 (25-for-71) with four homers, three doubles and a triple, and his 30 RBIs are the most in the league since 2011 when then-Texas prospect Mike Olt drove in 43 and Colorado's Nolan Arenado plated 33. The next-highest RBI total in this year's circuit belongs to No. 11 Rockies prospect Tyler Nevin, who checks in with 17.

Tampa Bay's No. 9 prospect and Hiura's middle infield partner Lucius Fox tallied two singles out of the leadoff spot for the Javelinas in the loss. DeCarlo and his Mariners teammate Ian Miller also added a pair of hits apiece.

Glendale pounded out 12 knocks in its victory. Cleveland's No. 6 prospect Yu Chang registered two, including a double, and drove in a run. Yankees No. 16 Thairo Estrada, Orioles prospect Steve Wilkerson and No. 4 White Sox prospect Luis Robert each drove home two for the Desert Dogs.

In other AFL action:

Rafters 4, Saguaros 3

Surprise put up a three-spot in the first with a two-run triple by Bryan Reynolds (Pirates) and a sac fly off the bat of Charles Leblanc (Rangers). Salt River evened the score with a couple RBIs from Jaylin Davis (Twins), plus an RBI groundout by Bryson Brigman (Reds). In the 10th, Monte Harrison (Brewers) slapped a two-out walk-off single to score Brigman, who had been placed on second to start the inning. Harrison now ranks third in the Fall League with 15 RBIs. Reliever Hector Lujan (Twins) picked up his first win of the campaign by working around two walks in a scoreless 10th. During the game, the Rangers announced that their No. 2 prospect, Julio Pablo Martinez has completed his time in the AFL and would be removed from the Saguaros roster. Gameday box score