Brewers' Dubon out for season with torn ACL

Milwaukee's No. 10 prospect was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Brewers said on Tuesday. He will miss the rest of the 2018 season.

Mauricio Dubon started fast for Triple-A Colorado Springs this year. Now, his season has come to a halt.

In the top of the seventh inning in Colorado Springs' Saturday night loss at Oklahoma City, Dubon was picked off and caught stealing second base, suffering what was initially deemed a left knee strain in the rundown. He did not come out for the bottom of the inning and was replaced by infielder Shane Optiz in the order.

Dubon, who had singled earlier on Saturday to extend his Triple-A-best hitting streak to 23 games, was not in the Sky Sox lineup Sunday, instead traveling to Milwaukee to have his knee examined by Brewers team physician Dr. William Raasch. The infielder was reportedly on the verge of earning a Major League promotion according to Brewers general manager David Stearns.

Dubon news is devastating. Stearns said was in conversation for call up. - Tom (@Haudricourt) May 8, 2018

Dubon registered hits in 25 of his 27 games this season and was batting .343/.348/.574 at the time of his injury. The 23-year-old belted four homers, doubled nine times and added two triples in his 37 total hits.

Initially signed by the Red Sox in 2013, Dubon was dealt to the Brewers on Dec. 6, 2016 as part of the trade that sent right-handed pitcher Tyler Thornburg to Boston. After batting .276/.388/.351 in 71 games with Double-A Biloxi last year, the Honduran infielder moved up to Colorado Springs where he finished the season with a .272/.320/.420 line in 58 games.

The Brewers have not announced a date for any possible surgery to repair the injury.

