Twins' Laweryson fans 15 in another gem

The Minnesota prospect struck out a career-high 15 batters and allowed three hits over six innings as Rookie Advanced Elizabethton blanked Greeneville, 1-0, at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Cody Laweryson had been fantastic over his first 10 outings as a professional, but that word might not even be good enough to describe his performance Monday night.

Laweryson nearly doubled his personal-best strikeout total of eight, done twice before and most recently in his last start on Aug. 20.

The southpaw started off hot, ringing up the first five Reds that stepped into the box. He never really got into any trouble and did not allow more than one batter to reach in any of his six innings. Laweryson (1-1) set a new career mark with his ninth strikeout in the fourth, fanning Reds No. 5 prospect Tyler Callihan. He whiffed five of the last seven batters he faced and finished the game as emphatically as he started it.

Through 10 appearances with Elizabethton since being selected in the 14th round out of the University of Maine, Laweryson holds a 1.76 ERA, an 0.83 WHIP and 59 punchouts in 41 innings. The 20-year-old made one start with Class A Cedar Rapids where he allowed two hits while striking out four over five scoreless innings. He has a 1.57 ERA overall in 11 appearances, including seven starts.

The Twins scored their lone run of the night on a double from Janigson Villalobos that plated Anthony Prato.

Owen Griffith picked up his first career save after striking out five and surrendering one hit over three innings.