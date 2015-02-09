Lewis keeps rolling in Kernels' romp

Top Twins prospect Royce Lewis homered, drove in three runs and scored twice in his third consecutive multi-hit game as Class A Cedar Rapids rolled to an 11-3 win over Burlington on Saturday at Community Field.

The hottest hitter in the Midwest League was at it again.

Lewis went the other way and laced an RBI single to right field in his first at-bat of the night. The Kernels plated seven runs in the opening inning, but the 19-year-old ended the rally with a groundout. It was the only time the Bees retired him.

Leading off the fourth, Lewis again utilized the opposite field by clobbering a solo shot on a 1-0 offering from Max Herrmann. He worked a full count and eventually walked in the sixth.

With one out in the eighth, the top overall pick in the 2017 Draft grounded a run-scoring single up the middle for his third RBI of the night.

"Just keeping your mindset, your goals, in place and just working as hard as you can and having as much fun as possible for me," Lewis told MiLB.com on Friday. "I know, for sure, when I have fun the game just comes a lot easier, no matter how I'm feeling that day or if I'm tired or I'm super-amped and energized."

Over the past week, Lewis has a .526/.600/.895 slash line with eight RBIs. Five of his last 10 hits have gone for extra bases and he's stolen three bases in that span. He has eight hits in his last 10 at-bats after rapping out five hits across Friday's doubleheader.

"I was definitely built for this game and playing all year round," he said. "It's definitely a grind, but I love this grind and, obviously, the numbers show how much I love this game."

On the season, Lewis is hitting .321 with a .867 OPS and eight homers.

Trey Cabbage belted a grand slam in the first, while Twins No. 23 prospect Jacob Pearson was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.