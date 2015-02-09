Twins send Kirilloff to Minor League camp

Alex Kirilloff, MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect , on Friday was assigned to Minor League camp along with five other prospects.

The Twins' reigning Minor League Player of the Year is going back to the Minors.

Video: Kirilloff hits his first FSL homer for Miracle

Kirilloff went 5-for-18 (.278) with an RBI, a stolen base and three strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games.

After missing the 2017 season with Tommy John surgery, Kirilloff broke out in a big way last year. The 21-year-old outfielder ranked second in the Minors among full-season players with a .348 average as he displayed his well-above average hit tool. Kirilloff led Twins prospects with 101 RBIs while drilling 30 homers for Class A Cedar Rapids and Class A Advanced Fort Myers.

The Twins also optioned first baseman/outfielder Brent Rooker (No. 6), left-hander Lewis Thorpe (No. 8), catcher Ben Rortvedt (No. 24) and outfielder Luke Raley (No. 26) to Minor League camp.

Braves reassign Anderson, Waters

The Braves assigned No. 3 prospect Ian Anderson to Minor League camp Friday with eighth-ranked Drew Waters and eight others.

Anderson, a 20-year-old right-hander, made two Grapefruit League appearances and allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts in three innings. One highlight for MLB.com's No. 32 overall prospect was striking out Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez.

With three plus pitches, Anderson improved his control in his second full season. The 2016 first-rounder went 4-7 with a 2.49 ERA, 142 strikeouts and 49 walks over 119 1/3 innings in 24 starts for Class A Advanced Florida and Double-A Mississippi. Although it's not certain whether Anderson will start the season at Double-A or Triple-A, there's a good chance he will finish the campaign in the Majors.

Offseason MiLB include

Waters went 4-for-13 (.308) with a double, an RBI and four strikeouts in seven Grapefruit League games. Ranked 86th overall, the 20-year-old outfielder showcased his above-average speed in 2018 with 23 stolen bases in 28 tries while batting .293/.343/.476 between Class A Rome and Florida.

The Braves assigned No. 10 prospect Luiz Gohara, 14th-ranked Huascar Ynoa and No. 19 Patrick Weigel to Triple-A Gwinnett. Gohara, who struggled with injuries last season, did not see game action this spring.

Catchers William Contreras (No. 9) and Jonathan Morales (No. 15), left-handers Joey Wentz (No. 12) and Kyle Muller (No. 13) and outfielder Greyson Jenista (No. 15) were sent to Minor League camp.