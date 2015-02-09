Prospect Roundup: Games of April 7

Blue Jays RHP Yennsy Diaz, Double-A New Hampshire : 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER,0 BB, 5 K -- The Fisher Cats couldn't have asked for more from the 22-year-old right-hander in his Double-A debut. An international signee in 2015, his only blemish Sunday was a single by Barrett Barnes, who he eventually picked off, in the second inning. The Blue Jays No. 26 prospect put up respectable numbers at two Class A levels last year with a 3.05 ERA, 125 strikeouts and .210 opponents' batting average. Diaz breezed through the Rumble Ponies lineup, highlighted by a seven-pitch third inning and an eight-pitch fourth. Gameday box score

Orioles 3B Jomar Reyes, Class A Advanced Frederick: 5-for-5, 1 R -- The Keys and Dash combined for 27 hits, with Frederick prevailing, thanks in part to Reyes' first career five-hit day. After going hitless (0-for-7) in Saturday's doubleheader, the 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic banged out five singled and scored a run to raise his average more than 200 points to .471. Gameday box score

Reds OF Taylor Trammell, Double-A Chattanooga: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI -- For the second game in a row, the Reds' No. 2 prospect homered, this one coming on a solo shot three batters into the first inning off Montgomery southpaw Ivan Pelaez. MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect also singled in the Lookouts' 11-7 victory and has hits in three straight games. Drafted 35th overall in 2016, the 21-year-old has risen quickly through the Reds system. He posted a .375/.406/.787 line with eight homers and 25 stolen bases (he boasts 65-grade speed) for Class A Advanced Daytona last season and turned more heads when he was named MVP of the 2018 Futures Game. Reds No. 10 prospect Jose Siri showcased his 70-grade speed when he ripped an inside-the-park-homer in the fifth. Gameday box score

Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K -- The Phillies' No. 10 prospect helped the IronPigs post their first shutout of the season. He issued a leadoff walk to start the game, then retired the next seven batters before allowing a single to Jordany Valdespin. Suarez also gave up two singles in the fourth inning before striking out Randy Cesar looking to end the threat. The 23-year-old made his Major League debut last July 26, putting up a 5.40 ERA in four games. He struggled in two Grapefruit League appearances this spring, getting tagged for four earned runs and five hits over four innings. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBIs -- Seattle's No. 7 prospect provided all the offense for Arkansas with a two-run blast to left field in the eighth inning. Lewis, a 60-grade power hitter, was drafted 11th overall in 2016, but a grisly knee injury suffered during his first summer of pro ball set him back. He played 49 games in 2017 but earned a promotion last year and batted .220/.309/.371 with four homers in 37 games with the Travelers. Gameday box score

Tigers IF Sergio Alcantara, Double-A Erie: 4-for-4, 1 2B, 1BB, 5 R -- The 22-year-old reached safely in all five plate appearances in the SeaWolves' 16-5 romp over Trenton. Ranked 15th in the Tigers system, he's known more for his defense. Alcantara registered his second career four-hit game -- the other came last July 18 against Altoona. Acquired from the D-backs in 2017 as part of the J.D. Martinez trade, he posted a .271/.335/.333 slash line with Erie a year ago. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Double-A Bowie: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K -- The Orioles' No. 8 prospect punched out Michael A. Taylor to start his Double-A debut and never looked back. Lowther retired nine of the first 10 batters, accumulating all six of his strikeouts in the process. The 22-year-old ran into a jam in the fourth inning, where an error and a single put two men on with one out. But he emerged unscathed and worked a 1-2-3 fifth to cap his day. A competitve balance pick in 2017, Lowther has plowed through the O's system and the organization is hopeful he can continue the success he had in his first full year of pro ball with Class A Delmarva and Class A Advanced Frederick. Gameday box score

Cardinals RHP Ryan Helsley, Triple-A Memphis: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K -- The Cardinals' No. 10 prospect got in his work on Saturday, but the game was suspended. Unhittable through four innings, Helsley issued a leadoff walk before retiring the next 12 batters. The Redbirds ended up dropping the opener of Sunday's doubleheader, 5-3, as Omaha's Kelvin Gutierrez smacked a two-run homer in the eighth. Gameday box score

Giants LHP Seth Corry, Class Augusta: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 K -- San Francisco's No. 25 product walked five batters but did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings in an 11-2 rout of Asheville. A 2017 third-round pick, Corry issued back-to-back walks to start the game but roared back with three straight strikeouts. He walked the bases loaded in the second inning, but induced a fly ball to escape, then threw a perfect third. The 20-year-old posted a 3.59 ERA over 59 2/3 innings across two Rookie-level leagues last year, his first season of pro ball. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Dodgers RHP Mitchell White, Double-A Tulsa: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K -- An error and a walk in the third inning were the only baserunners against the Dodgers' ninth-ranked prospect. White is another of the talented young arms in the Los Angeles system. The 2016 second-round pick had a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 105 1/3 innings in 22 starts for Tulsa a year ago. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Luis Robert, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- The fourth-ranked White Sox prospect opened the season in emphatic fashion, crushing two homers on Thursday. Robert matched his career total Sunday with his third long ball of the season, a go-ahead three-run blast in the ninth inning. The 21-year-old is 9-for-17 with a Minor League-leading 10 RBIs through four games. Gameday box score

Rockies OF Sam Hilliard, Triple-A Albuquerque: 2-for-6, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBIs, 1 R -- The Rockies' No. 10 prospect drove in four of the Isotopes' nine runs in a 9-8 walk-off win over Salt Lake. Hilliard put the 'Topes on the board when he a blasted a three-run homer in the sixth inning and plated another run with a double in the seventh. A late draft pick in 2015 (Hilliard wasn't selected until the 15th round), the Wichita State product is coming off a .262/.327/.389 campaign for Double-A Hartford, where he totaled nine homers and 40 RBIs. Gameday box score