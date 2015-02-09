Pearson finally gets first Double-A win

Toronto's No. 2 prospect allowed four hits and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings as Double-A New Hampshire squeaked past Binghamton, 1-0, at NYSEG Stadium.

After 16 games in the Eastern League, Nate Pearson got into the win column Thursday.

Video: Fisher Cats' Pearson with the W

Pearson (1-4) didn't factor into the decision in his previous start against Double-A Erie, when he tied his season high with eight punchouts for the third time on the circuit while allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six frames.

He started Thursday's game with a lead. Cullen Large led off the game with a leadoff triple to left-enter field. Josh Palacios plated Large with his 32nd RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly to the warning track in left for a 1-0 advantage that held up.

MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect struck out Sam Haggerty -- who the Mets acquired as part of the trade that sent Kevin Plawecki to Cleveland, on an 88-mph slider to begin his campaign. After Barrett Barnes doubled down the left-field line, Pearson struck out New York's No. 26 prospect Patrick Mazeika on three pitches before getting David Thompson to ground out.

Gameday box score

After utilizing seven pitches to record two outs in the second, Paez drew a seven-pitch walk the 28th overall pick in the 2017 Draft whiffed Quinn Brodey to end the second .

Mets No. 28 prospect Luis Carpio ripped a 1-1 offering from Pearson into center to begin the third. The College of Central Florida flipped a payoff pitch to Haggerty, who grounded into a double play.

With one out in the fourth, Thompson singled and Will Toffey walked, drawing a mound visit from Fisher Cats pitching coach Vince Horsman. Pearson got out of the inning unscathed by inducing third-ranked Andres Gimenez to fly out to center and fanning Paez.

Brodey drew a four-pitch walk to kick off the righty's fifth frame, but Pearson retired the next three batters in order.

2019 MiLB include

With two outs in the sixth, Pearson exited after surrendering a two-out double to Toffey. Vinny Nittoli got Gimenez to ground out to end the Rumble Ponies' scoring threat, picking up his second save in the rain-shortened game.

Pearson fired 60 of his 101 pitches for strikes, lowering his ERA from 2.84 to 2.59 with the scoreless outing. Over his last 10 starts spanning 43 innings, the native of Odessa, Florida, sports a 2.09 ERA with 44 whiffs. He missed a week at the end of June with an undisclosed ailment.

"I'm not at all surprised by my season," he told MiLB.com last month. "My work ethic is second to none. When I was injured last year, I made sure I improved in areas outside of pitching. I found some new routines, ate healthier and did anything I could to get better. Going to the [Arizona Fall League] was a great experience. I had some rough outings, but also some very good ones. That carried me through the offseason and into Spring Training. I could tell then that it was going to be a good year."

In six starts for Class A Advanced Dunedin, Pearson went 3-0 with an 0.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 21 innings.