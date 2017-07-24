Nationals promote top prospect Robles

Robles, a 20-year-old outfielder, was a Carolina League All-Star with Class A Advanced Potomac, where he hit .289 with seven homers, 33 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 77 games through July 22. The Nats also promoted right-handers Dakota Bacus and Kyle Schepel to Harrisburg, according to Potomac.

The speedy outfielder is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in baseball by MLB.com and the top outfielder in the Minors.

"He's just very special and someone who just really wants to play baseball," Robles' manager at Potomac, Tripp Keister, told MiLB.com in May.

"He's so fast and does so many things that make you say, 'Wow,'" Keister added. "He's an exciting player who continues to work hard and improve. It's special to see him and the tools he has makes it fun to watch every night."

Robles, a right-handed hitter, signed with Washington out of the Dominican Republic in 2013. He was voted to his first All-Star Futures Game this summer, was a South Atlantic League All-Star with Class A Hagerstown last year and has twice been recognized by MiLB.com as a Nationals Organization All-Star.

Washington promoted Robles to Potomac on June 27 of last year. He missed a couple of weeks earlier this season on Potomac's disabled list but came back strong, hitting .294 in May and .284 in June.

Robles plated a season-high four RBIs on June 23 against Carolina, has recorded three multi-steal games andtotaled a season-best four hits on his birthday, May 19, at Lynchburg.

Bacus, 26, was traded to Washington for catcher Kurt Suzuki in 2013 and has seen time at Harrisburg each of the last two seasons. The righty reliever is 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings this season.

Schepel signed with the Nats in December and has spent most of the year at Potomac, where he was 2-4 with a 2.57 ERA in 24 relief outings. He threw a no-hitter in 2013 with Class A South Bend.

In related moves, outfielder Daniel Johnson and lefty reliever Jordan Mills were promoted from Hagerstown to Potomac. Johnson led Suns with a .300 average and ranks second in SAL with 17 homers.