Cats' Biggio enjoys first multi-homer game

The No. 9 Blue Jays prospect finished 3-for-5 with a career-best five RBIs to lead a 17-hit onslaught as Double-A New Hampshire cruised past Richmond, 14-3, at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Exactly 23 years to the day after his father, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, slugged his fourth two-homer game in the Majors for the Astros, Cavan Biggio notched the first of his professional career on Wednesday.

Biggio's .397 on-base percentage leads the Eastern League, while his 23 roundtrippers is tied atop the circuit with Akron's Bobby Bradley. His 80 RBIs and .533 slugging percentage rank second, and with 42 extra-base hits, he is in a three-way tie for third in that category.

After flying out to deep center field in the first inning on a first-pitch fastball from right-hander Mike Connolly (3-3), the 23-year-old got the best of Connolly leading off the next frame as he launched a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right.

Bo Bichette, baseball's No. 9 prospect, led off the fourth with a double before Biggio stepped to the plate against Ryan Halstead. The lefty-swinging second baseman found himself in a 2-1 count again and turned on a fastball, once again driving it over the fence in right.

Biggio faced a third different pitcher the next inning -- No. 29 Giants prospect Sam Wolff -- with two runners in scoring position and one out. After falling behind 0-2, the Notre Dame product fouled off a few pitches to stay alive and then laced the sixth pitch he saw into left for a two-run double. That knock gave the Fisher Cats a 13-0 advantage.

Every hitter except Harold Ramirez reached base for New Hampshire, and seven of nine starters collected at least one hit while six finished with multiple hits. Bichette, No. 26 Blue Jays prospect Forrest Wall and Andrew Guillotte ended with three knocks apiece.

Right-hander Jon Harris (9-4) recorded his third straight victory for the Fisher Cats after allowing three runs on three hits with three walks while fanning six over seven frames.

No. 25 Giants prospect Ryan Howard put Richmond on the board with a two-run double in the sixth.