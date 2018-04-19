Fireflies' Peterson wins full-season debut

David Peterson made his professional debut last summer with Brooklyn and appeared in three games. (Nick Musial/Hudson Valley Renegades)

By Nathan Brown / MiLB.com | April 18, 2018 10:59 PM ET

It's been nearly 11 months since David Peterson lasted at least two innings in a regular-season contest. On Wednesday night, he threw more innings than he did all of last summer in three New York-Penn League appearances. In his full-season debut, the Mets' second-ranked prospect allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six innings, striking out four, in Class A Columbia's 8-4 victory over Greenville at Fluor Field at the West End.

Gameday box score Peterson (1-0) faced the minimum in his first two frames and got groundouts from the first two batters in the fourth before finding some trouble. Greenville scored its first run on Ramfis Berroa's double and had runners on second and third with two outs, but the left-hander limited the damage by retiring Frankie Rios on a pop fly to center field. Peterson gave up a single in the fifth and worked around two errors in the sixth, leaving with a 5-1 lead. Reliever Cannon Chadwick surrendered three runs on three consecutive hits in the bottom of the seventh, but Mets No. 28 prospect Quinn Brodey came up clutch with homers in the eighth and ninth. The Stanford product drove in three runs and scored three times in his first multi-homer game since he was selected in the third round of last year's Draft.

