Guillorme's two-way play lifts Rumble Ponies

It's not that the 22-year-old doesn't enjoy supplying some offense. He would just rather take away hits than get them.

For a player known for his soft hands, acrobatic fielding and quick feet, Luis Guillorme has proven to be more than up to the challenge with a bat in his hands.

Guillorme hit his first homer of the season to snap a seventh-inning tie and tied a career high with four RBIs on Saturday as Double-A Binghamton rallied for a 7-4 win over Harrisburg at FNB Field.

Gameday box score

The No. 13 Mets prospect also singled and turned in the play of the game with a dazzling defensive effort in the sixth inning.

With Binghamton leading, 2-0, and a man on first, Harrisburg's Yadiel Hernandez chopped a grounder up the middle. Guillorme moved to his left, fielded the ball behind second base and flipped it between his legs with his glove to second baseman L.J. Mazzilli for the forceout. It was just another in a long line of highlight-reel plays for Guillorme.

Video: Binghamton's Guillorme starts acrobatic forceout

"As crazy as it sounds, it's sort of my routine to practice some of these crazy plays," the Florida native said. "I'll take about 30-40 grounders during batting practice and then also work on the [double plays]. But the last few minutes, my teammates and I will try and make some crazy plays, just in case it happens during a game, which it has. So even though it might seem like we're messing around, it's helpful to be ready for them if the opportunity presents itself.

"I've always liked playing defense. That's my thing. I enjoy helping my pitchers out and really enjoy taking hits away from other guys. I can do that all day and have fun."

The shortstop also had fun in the batter's box. After flying out in his first at-bat, Guillorme extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single to center field in the third inning. He flied out again in the sixth, but with two men aboard in the seventh and the game tied, 4-4, Guillorme launched an opposite-field three-run homer to left to cap the Rumble Ponies' five-run inning.

"The main difference with my swing this year has been its consistency," the 2013 10th-round pick said. "I've never had a bad swing, but it was always tough to consistently repeat it. It's been coming along a lot better this year.

"I mean, I'll never be a power hitter. I think I can develop a little more, but I won't be a double-digit guy or anything like that. But I still trust my swing."

MiLB include

Widely known for his defensive prowess, Guillorme is a career .286 hitter in five Minor League seasons. His second career homer came in his 1,672nd at-bat as a professional. He was homerless until going deep for Class A Advanced St. Lucie on June 11, 2016.

"My job when I'm at the plate is to find a way to get to second base," said Guillorme, who's tied his career high with 16 doubles. "I'm always looking to drive the ball. Nobody says they only want to get a single.

• Get tickets to a Rumble Ponies game »

"My game is my defense, it's the thing I'm known for. But I'm also trying to get my bat up to the same level as my glove. My defense will always be there, but I know that I can be better with the bat."

Champ Stuart went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Binghamton. Marcos Molina took a shutout into the sixth before allowing a grand slam to Nationals No. 18 prospect Drew Ward. The Mets' eighth-ranked prospect was charged with four runs on six hits and a walk with one strikeout in six innings.

Nationals top prospect Victor Robles had two hits, including a double, for the Senators.