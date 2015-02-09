Mets' Alonso bolsters spring resume

The top Mets prospect continued his stellar spring with a pair of hits, an RBI and a run scored on Friday in a 15-5 Grapefruit League split-squad loss to the Cardinals at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The Mets have not made an official announcement on their Opening Day roster, but Pete Alonso continues to do everything he can to make sure he's on it.

Alonso, MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect, bumped his slash line to .356/.387/.627 with four homers, four doubles and 10 RBIs in 62 plate appearances at big league camp.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the second inning against the Cardinals, Alonso took the first offering from former Mets right-hander John Gant and sent a line drive back up the middle to score Carlos Gomez. In the seventh, he again attacked the first offering, this one from righty Dominic Leone, and sent a ground ball into center. The 24-year-old came around to score New York's final run three batters later on a single by Amed Rosario.

Called up from Minor League camp, Mets No. 3 prospect Ronny Mauricio -- a 17-year-old shortstop -- went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout.

Cardinals No. 13 prospect Tommy Edman stole the show during in St. Louis' romp. Starting at third base before moving over to short, the 23-year-old went 4-for-6 with three RBIs and a run scored out of the eighth spot in the lineup. He's hitting .366/.413/.561 through 20 Grapefruit League games. Third-ranked Andrew Knizner delivered a two-run double in his lone at-bat, while No. 8 Dylan Carlson singled and walked. Top prospect Alex Reyes retired all three batters he faced in his lone inning of relief.

In other spring action:

Rays 3, Pirates 2

Rays No. 9 prospect Brandon Lowe continued to wield a hot bat in the same week he signed a six-year contract extension. The 24-year-old got the start at first base and went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Tampa Bay's home win in Port Charlotte. The performance pushed his spring line to .391/.429/.761 through 15 games. Bucs No. 18 prospect Pablo Reyes was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Box score

Cubs (ss) 7, Rangers 3

Cubs No. 20 prospect Trent Giambrone walked, stole second and came around to score on Javier Baez's homer in the third inning. Rangers No. 24 prospect Demarcus Evans walked a pair and notched a strikeout for his only out. Box score

D-backs 10, Dodgers 4

D-backs No. 17 prospect Pavin Smith drilled a two-run homer in his only at-bat, while 20th-ranked Marcus Wilson singled and scored a run. Dodgers No. 16 prospect Jeren Kendall went 2-for-2 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored. Seventh-rankedDennis Santana gave up three runs on three hits and two walks but struck out five over three innings. Box score

Brewers 6, Reds 4

Eighth-ranked Brewers prospect Lucas Erceg went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in the seventh inning. No. 2 prospect Corey Ray doubled and scored in the same frame, while 10th-ranked Reds prospect Jose Siri was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Box score

Angels (ss) 5, White Sox 4

The White Sox got scoreless innings from a pair of prospects as Zach Thompson (No. 24) and Ryan Burr (No. 30) each recorded one strikeout. Thompson, a 25-year-old right-hander, has a 1.23 ERA in 7 1/3 innings this spring. Box score

Blue Jays 4, Orioles 0

Third-ranked Blue Jays prospect Danny Jansen led off the fifth inning with a single and scored on a two-run homer off the bat of Brandon Drury. Box score

Astros 7, Mets (ss) 3

No. 16 Astros prospect Myles Straw went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while 27th-ranked Jeremy Pena walked and came around to score in the sixth inning. Left-hander Framber Valdez (No. 11) recorded his third spring win after allowing two hits and fanning a pair over two frames of scoreless relief. Box score