Mets' Mauricio enjoys another four-hit day

The Mets' No. 3 prospect turned in his second four-hit performance in his last four games, going 4-for-5 with a run scored in Class A Columbia's 2-1 win over Rome at State Mutual Stadium.

It's been all or nothing this week for Ronny Mauricio. On Wednesday, all he could do was reach base.

Mauricio, who is hitting .346 through 12 games this season, hit the first pitch of the game for a single, singled to left in the third inning, tripled and scored on Walter Rasquin's RBI single in the fifth and added a two-out single in the ninth to cap the afternoon.

The 18-year-old had been in an 0-for-9 slide in his previous two games after going 4-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored on April 14. That first four-hit day had extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Gameday box score

Mauricio has the highest batting average among all ranked Mets prospects thanks to collecting at least one hit in nine of his 12 games this year. He's recorded five multi-hit efforts, with a pair of extra-base hits and four runs scored so far.

The switch-hitting infielder signed with the Mets in July 2017 out of the Dominican Republic and hit .273 with three homers and 35 RBIs in 57 games last year between Rookie-level Kingsport and the GCL Mets.

Rasquin's RBI single in the seventh put Columbia (6-7) ahead by two before Greg Cullen scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh for Rome's lone run.

2019 MiLB include

Jaison Vilera (1-1), a 21-year-old right-hander out of Venezuela, struck out five and held the Braves to three hits without a walk over six innings for his first win. The 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star bounced back from a rough April 12 start in which he allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings at Lexington.

Jose Olague (1-2) started for Rome and was charged with a run on nine hits and a walk. The 20-year-old from Mexico struck out one while suffering his second loss in three starts.