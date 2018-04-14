Sheffield rebounds with nine-strikeout outing

Justus Sheffield ranks second in the Eastern League with a .088 opponents' batting average through two starts. (David Monseur/MiLB.com)

By Nathan Brown / MiLB.com | April 13, 2018 11:10 PM ET

Although he didn't come away with the win Friday night, Justus Sheffield bounced back from an erratic season debut. The Yankees' No. 3 prospect gave up one hit -- a homer to Joe Sever -- and struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings as Double-A Trenton rallied for a 2-1 victory at Akron. Sheffield issued a pair of walks, hit a batter and retired the final five batters he faced, a week after walking six and allowing three runs and two hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Gameday box score Sheffield exited with the Thunder trailing, 1-0. But Mandy Alvarez sparked the comeback with a two-out single in the seventh. After a pair of walks, he stole home to tie it up. Alvarez made a pair of defensive plays at third base to keep the game deadlocked. In the eighth, Gosuke Katoh led off with a single and scored the go-ahead run on Chris Gittens' double to right-center field. Caleb Frare (1-0) and Joe Harvey combined to strike out the final five batters, sealing Trenton's fourth win of the season.

Nathan Brown is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @NathanBrownNYC. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less