'Dogs' Nelson notches career-high 12 Ks

The Yankees' No. 27 prospect fanned a career-high 12 batters and allowed one run on two hits over five innings as Class A Charleston pulled out a 2-1 win over Kannapolis on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark.

Gameday box score

The 2016 fourth-round pick recovered nicely after running into some trouble in the first, walking a pair and allowing an RBI double to Craig Dedelow. Nelson struck out the next two batters to strand two baserunners, then retired Kannapolis in order in three of his next four innings, including striking out the side in the second.

"After the first I changed my attitude a little bit," Nelson said. "I was really wasn't just try to attack the zone, and it hurt me. Once I started attacking, everything played up and I started trusting my stuff."

Friday was a bounce-back start for the Gulf Coast CC product. Nelson didn't make it out of the second inning in his season debut, surrendering seven runs on five hits over 1 2/3 innings on Sunday in a loss to Lexington.

"I was just trying to place everything, instead of throw it," Nelson said.

Charleston's pitching coach Justin Pope said he ran into some bad luck in his first start, but he was impressed with his ability to rebound on Friday.

"A couple of plays weren't made that could have been made and some calls didn't go his way," Pope said. "But it's not like he pitched bad. I know the line score was lopsided and didn't look that good, but he pitched much better than it shows. … It was nice to see him bounce back today. He did a really nice job of working in between starts and being prepared today."

Nelson did not factor in the decision, with Kyle Zurak (1-0) earning the win after twirling three innings of scoreless and Luis Cedeno picking up his first save with a scoreless ninth.

"He did a really nice job. His stuff looked really good toady, too," Pope said. "And Luis Cedeno, his stuff also looked really good today. He did a really nice job of working around the leadoff batter reaching second on a fielding error and shutting the door for us."

Steven Sensley went 3-for-3 for Charleston with a double and a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth. Chris Hess plated Sensley with a single in the sixth.

Dedelow was 2-for-4 with the lone RBI for the Intimidators.

The Panama City, Florida, native is back for a second season with the RiverDogs after going 3-12 with a 4.56 ERA in 2017. Nelson said he matured mentally in his first season in full-season.

"I learned a lot about myself," Nelson said. "I may not have had the best outings, but I learned how to deal with difficult situations. Let's say, if I gave up a couple of hits last year I got really frustrated. If I walked a couple of guys last year I got really frustrated. In my first full season last year I was trying to do too much. I guess I matured a little bit from last year with the mental game."

MiLB include

Nelson's resiliency in the first inning was emblematic of the right-hander's progress in that regard. If he hopes to progress further through the Yankees' system, repeating Friday's performance will be key.

"He has the stuff," Pope said. "Last year a lot of times he was trying to add stuff to his pitches, try and make them nastier and perfect. Whereas tonight, he was trusting his stuff and rather than trying to make a perfect pitch, he was just trying to focus on being aggressive in the zone with all his pitches and did a really nice job with his delivery."