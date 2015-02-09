Gil continues hot start for RiverDogs

The Yankees' 13th-ranked prospect allowed one hit and two walks and struck out nine over five scoreless frames before Class A Charleston dropped a 5-4, 10-inning decision to Augusta on Friday at SRP Park.

Gil threw 48 of 81 pitches for strikes as he lowered his ERA to 1.46. In his previous three seasons, his ERA through three appearances was 0.00 (2015), 1.00 (2017) and 2.70 (2018). He missed the 2016 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Against the GreenJackets, the 6-foot-3 right-hander retired the first nine batters, fanning seven, including three strikeouts in the second inning. Ismael Munguia lined a 1-1 pitch to center field for a leadoff single in the fourth to end Gil's perfect night.

Gil walked the first two batters in the fifth. After a sacrifice moved both runners into scoring position, the 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic muscled up for his ninth strikeout and a fly out to squelch the threat. He came up one shy of the career high he set when he fanned 10 for Rookie Advanced Pulaski last July 16.

Through three starts, Gil has not given up more than three hits in a game and has yielded two earned runs. He has 18 punchouts in 12 1/3 innings.

MLB.com noted that Gil can hit 101 mph with his four-seam fastball and "generates crazy spin rates on his power curveball," projecting him as the Yankees' potential closer of the future.

Augusta pushed across three runs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings. Frankie Tostado had an RBI double and Giants No. 13 prospect Jacob Gonzalez added a run-scoring single before pinch-hitter Wander Franco laced a two-out double to tie the game.

In the 10th, Charleston went ahead, 5-4, on a one-out sacrifice fly by Kyle Gray. However, Augusta rallied again. Munguia doubled in the tying run and scored on Shane Matheny's walk-off single. It was the second time in four games the RiverDogs have squandered a ninth-inning lead.

Yankees No. 25 prospect Josh Stowers, who had his third multi-hit effort in four games, was 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored for the RiverDogs, while Nelson Gomez homered for the second time in three contests.

Munguia was 2-for-5 with an RBI double for Augusta. Ryan Walker (1-0) picked up the win, despite allowing an unearned run on two hits in the 10th.