Madrigal Intimidates with bat in debut

Nick Madrigal is very good at hitting the baseball. The NCAA knows that after he helped lead Oregon State to its third national championship last month. The White Sox knew that when they took him fourth overall and officially signed him for a $6,411,400 bonus 12 days ago.

Madrigal went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in his Class A Kannapolis debut Tuesday afternoon to help lead the Intimidators to a 10-9 win over Hagerstown at Intimidators Stadium.

The 21-year-old started at second base and batted third to begin his Sally League career. He walked on five pitches in the first inning before notching his first hit on an opposite-field single to right in the third, later coming around to score on a triple by Craig Dedelow. After being retired on a groundout in the fourth, he picked up his first professional extra-base hit in the sixth when he dropped a double down the line in right and scored again on a bases-loaded walk by Anthony Villa later in the frame. Madrigal picked up his third hit when he lined a single up the middle in the seventh.

His three hits Tuesday not only gave him the first multi-hit game of his Minor League career but also gave him one more knock than he had during his entire five-game stay in the complex-level Arizona League. The right-handed hitter had gone just 2-for-13 (.154) with no extra-base hits with the White Sox AZL affiliate. He also missed a week of action due to a hamstring injury but played in four straight games from Thursday to Sunday before his promotion to Class A.

The Sacramento native was a career .361 hitter during his three years at Oregon State and hit .367/.428/.511 over 42 games as a junior before becoming the first infielder picked in the 2018 Draft. Given his size at 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, Madrigal didn't show much power in college and hit only three homers this spring, but he does have tremendous bat-to-ball skills, having struck out only seven times 201 plate appearances as a junior. In fact, he finished his college career with more doubles (40) than strikeouts (37). Mostly a second baseman during his days at Corvallis, Madrigal has played both shortstop and second so far in the White Sox system.

No. 21 White Sox prospect Evan Skoug tripled, doubled and drove in four runs to help drive the Kannapolis offense Tuesday.

No. 27 Nationals prospect Armond Upshaw went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored for the losing Hagerstown side.