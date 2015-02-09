A's Marinez, Mets' Rasquin suspended

A's prospect Eric Marinez (80 games) and Mets prospect Walter Rasquin (50 games) received lengthy suspensions Thursday for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced.

Two Minor Leaguers were just getting their 2018 seasons started, but it'll be a while before either return to the diamond.

Marinez tested postive for the banned performance-enhancing substance clomiphene. According to the USADA, clomiphene is an anti-estrogenic substance typically found in female fertility medications, but it can also be used in black-market performance-enhancers.

The 22-year-old outfielder/shortstop was hitting .234/.289/.338 with three triples and two doubles in 22 games at Class A Advanced Stockton. This is his second campaign with a full-season affiliate and his sixth overall in the Oakland system.

2018 Minor League suspensions

Rasquin received his punishment after testing positive for methamphetamine, a stimulant explicitly banned by the Minors' drug program. The 22-year-old outfielder/second baseman produced a .298/.353/.468 line with a homer, a triple, three doubles and three steals in 13 games with Class A Columbia. He had been placed on the seven-day disabled list on April 27 with an undisclosed injury.

Forty-three Minor League players have been suspended for drug-related violations in 2018.