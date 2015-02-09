A's Tovar among three players suspended

Athletics prospect Oscar Tovar has been suspended 50 games after testing positive for the banned stimulant Phentermine while pitchers Heriberto Sosa (Padres) and Christian Charle (Pirates) will miss 72 contests each for positive tests of Stanozolol, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Friday.

The opening of the 2019 season seems far away still, but for three right-handed pitching prospects, it's going to be even further away after Friday's news.

Tovar was signed by the A's out of Venezuela in July 2014 and was coming off his fourth Minor League season and second with Class A Short Season Vermont. After alternating between a starting and relief role in each of his first three campaigns, the 20-year-old right-hander moved to the bullpen exclusively in 2018, posting a 2.03 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings. He did not allow an earned run in his final eight appearances for a scoreless stretch lasting 16 innings.

Both Sosa and Charle were coming off their first professional seasons in the Dominican Summer League. Sosa posted a 5.70 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings in the complex level while Charle had a 6.04 ERA with more walks (23) than strikeouts (20) in 28 1/3 frames.

2018 Minor League suspensions

Phentermine is used as an appetite suppressant with the purpose of helping people lose weight, but is banned under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid that is considered a performance-enhancing drug.

Sixty-eight Minor Leaguers have been suspended this year for violating the Minor or Major League drug program.