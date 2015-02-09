RockHounds' Ramirez collects five hits

The 20th-ranked A's prospect singled home the tying run in the 13th inning to cap his first career five-hit game, then scored the winning run as Double-A Midland walked off with a 13-11 victory over San Antonio at Security Bank Ballpark.

Video: Ramirez gets fifth hit for Rockhounds

Ramirez got his big night started by lining a single to center field in the first inning, scoring on a double by Skye Bolt. After grounding to first in the second, he delivered an RBI single to left in the fourth.

"I've just been working really hard in the cage, trying to be as consistent as possible," he said. "I feel like my timing has been really good the past couple of games, so that's something that has really been on my side as well lately, it feels like."

The 23-year-old bounced to shortstop to end the sixth, then singled sharply to right in the eighth and again in the 10th.

With the RockHounds trailing, 11-10, Ramirez opened the bottom of the 13th by singling home designated runner and A's No. 19 prospect Eli White. Two outs later, Bolt ended the four-hour marathon with his third homer of the season, a blast to right off right-hander Eric Yardley (2-3).

"In a game like this, I can't really worry about how many at-bats I had ... or what's happened in the past," Ramirez said. "It's really just trying to focus on what I'm trying to do in that situation, that at-bat, in that moment. That's really about it. That approach really helped me tonight."

Gameday box score

A University of North Carolina product, Ramirez has four career four-hit games but had never knocked five in a contest before Friday. His last four-hit game was May 25 against Northwest Arkansas and he raised his batting average eight points to .283.

"I want to take out as much momentum as possible," he said. "I'm really just starting to really get going here and really trying to do that. I was kind of in a really up and down year for me. I think, I hope, tonight is really going to help me propel through August and the rest of the season."

Ramirez is riding a five-game hitting streak after going without a knock for a three-game stretch at the end of July.

"Probably at the end of July, we made a couple of swing adjustments. Working with all the coaches, really," he said. "I've been doing some really simple drills and working on it on a regular basis. Just kind of relaxing and not trying to do too much, keep a simple approach. I think that's really helped me, just kind of relaxing and focus on all the things I've started to work on and how that has helped me so far. That's all helped my mental approach to the game lately, too."

Nate Mondou contributed four hits and three RBIs for Midland, while Seth Brown doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice.

River Stevens and Taylor Kohlwey had four hits apiece for the Missions, who got two-run homers from Padres No. 15 prospect Josh Naylor and 25th-ranked Austin Allen.