Miller, Missions force decisive Game 5

Owen Miller moved the winning run to third base with an infield single when the suspended game resumed Saturday. He also was the Missions' catalyst in Game 4 with a leadoff homer -- his first in the Texas League -- in the fourth inning of the regularly scheduled contest.

On the brink of elimination and trailing by a wide margin in Game 3 of the best-of-5 Texas League semifinals, San Antonio rallied -- completing a 9-8, 11-inning victory over Corpus Christi, then coming from behind again to win Game 4, 3-1, and take the series to the limit.

"I'm still trying to get adjusted and feel as comfortable as possible at the plate, but anything I can do to help the team win," said Miller, a third-round pick in this year's Draft who joined the Missions on Wednesday from Class A Fort Wayne. "When yesterday's game resumed [this afternoon], I stepped in there and just wanted to move the runner over and I did. And then I just got a good swing in the next game and it was a great feeling. Guys were happy.

"Runs have been hard to come by; they have a good pitching staff."

After falling behind, 8-1, in the fourth inning of Game 3, the Missions chipped away with a run in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth. The game was suspended due to rain late Friday with Miller at the plate and Padres No. 13 prospect Buddy Reed on second with nobody out. After the 30th-ranked Padres prospect advanced the runner, No. 15 prospect Josh Naylor brought in the winning run with a fielder's choice grounder to second base.

The Hooks took an early lead in Game 4 on a two-out dinger in the third from No. 9 hitter Eduardo de Oleo. Miller responded with a leadoff blast in the next frame off eighth-ranked Astros prospect J.B. Bukauskas. The right-hander allowed one run on three hits with three walks while striking out seven over six frames.

"I noticed early on, as I moved up through levels, that guys really don't make many mistakes," said Miller, who began the season in the Northwest League with Class A Short Season Tri-City. "So you really have to capitalize when they do, and he threw me a 2-1 fastball and it was a little high and a little in, and I capitalized on it. It was pretty cool."

Webster Rivas provided the difference with a two-out, two-run double in the seventh off left-hander Kit Scheetz (0-1).

"That was awesome, just an unbelievable at-bat by Webster," Miller said. "It was great to see how pumped up it made the guys. And a great job by our pitchers to close it out."

Southpaw Nick Margevicius (1-0) started Game 4 for San Antonio and yielded a run on four hits and a walk and eight punchouts over seven innings. Eric Yardley and Travis Radke combined to toss the final two frames, yielding one hit and a walk while striking out two.

"We have the momentum right now," Miller said. "So we have to do whatever we can do to carry that into tomorrow."

Corpus Christi hosts winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. ET.

In other Texas League playoff action

Drillers 5, Travelers 3

Tulsa fought off elimination and forced a decisive Game 5 in the other semifinal series. Top Mariners prospect Kyle Lewis tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run single in the eighth. The Drillers answered in the bottom of the inning, getting back-to-back doubles from Dodgers No. 6 prospect Gavin Lux and 19th-ranked Drew Jackson. Jacob Scavuzzo provided some needed insurance with a two-run double later in the inning. Dodgers No. 2 prospect Keibert Ruiz lined an RBI single in the first and Tulsa starter Andrew Sopko allowed three hits and two walks over six scoreless frames. Gameday box score