Chiefs' Trosclair hits for improbable cycle

The Cardinals prospect ripped a single to left field in the ninth inning to complete the feat as Class A Peoria held on to beat Beloit, 13-10, on Friday night at Pohlman Field.

"I've never seen anything like that. It was just one of those crazy baseball things," Trosclair said. "It doesn't matter how many games of baseball as you play, crazy things that you've never seen before happen."

After grounding out in the second, Trosclair put Peoria on the board with a solo shot off Snappers starter Kyle Twomey in the fourth. He was retired again in the sixth when he flied to center.

Then things got weird.

Trosclair led off the eighth with his fourth triple of the season and the Chiefs batted around, giving the 23-year-old another at-bat -- with nobody out.

"I have never been a part of an inning like that. I got to hit twice with no outs," he said. "It was a lot of fun and it was nice to get that big inning and hold on for the win."

The Louisiana-Lafayette product ripped an RBI double to center, putting him a base hit away from a reverse cycle.

"I knew what was happening," Trosclair said. "I just wanted to go out and have a good at-bat, get a good pitch to hit and compete at the plate. I just took what he gave me there and made the most of it."

With one out in the ninth, Trosclair fell behind Sam Sheehan, 0-2, but got a pitch over the middle and ripped it for a single to left, giving Peoria its first cycle since Jae-Hoon Ha did it nearly seven years ago.

"It just happened. It's how things happen in baseball, you just don't know," Trosclair said. "I didn't try to do too much, down 0-2. I tried to see the ball, stay inside and take advantage if he made a mistake. There was a lot of emotion in the dugout. I was really happy and I got a great group of teammates."

Should the ball have found a gap, Trosclair said he would have gone as far as possible instead of settling for a single and the cycle.

"I wouldn't have held up at first, I would have pushed it," he said with a laugh.

The 2016 20th-round pick has produced a .280/.388/.443 slash line with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 88 games this season. His .832 OPS leads the Chiefs.

"It hasn't been just one thing that's led to my success, it's a collection of a lot of small things," the Louisiana native said. "You need to go out every day and compete. Some days you aren't going to feel your best, but it doesn't matter, you still need to go out there and get your four or five at-bats and make the best of it.

"I've got a great coaching staff here and my teammates and I talk baseball every day so we can learn. It's been a great experience to try and perfect my game and grow as a player. It's been a lot of fun to play so many games in my first full season."

The Chiefs tied a Midwest League record with 12 extra-base hits, with fourth-round pick Kramer Robertson doubling twice and Brian O'Keefe hitting his 11th homer.