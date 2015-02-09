Phillies' Sanchez lands on disabled list

The Phillies' top prospect was placed on the disabled list Saturday with right elbow inflammation. According to MLB.com , the organization does not believe the injury to be overly serious.

"There was nothing that was shown that told us that he needs surgery," Phillies player development director Joe Jordan told MLB.com. "Obviously, everyone knows who he is. We're concerned just because of the fact that it's him, but again we're putting him on the side for a couple weeks and let it calm down and see where it goes.

"Hopefully it's just a setback and we can get it calmed down."

Sanchez, who underwent an MRI during the week, obviously will not be making his next start for Class A Advanced Clearwater. MLB.com's No. 23 overall prospect was cruising over his last four starts. The right-hander posted a 3-1 record in that span, allowing two earned runs over 25 2/3 innings.

"He's been on an awesome run," Jordan said. "He just came in a little inflamed so we're going to be cautious."

A seven-inning complete game Sunday helped Sanchez garner Florida State League Pitcher of the Week honors earlier this week, the first time he'd won the award. The 19-year-old gave up just two hits during that outing.

In eight starts this season, Sanchez is 4-2 with a 2.51 ERA and 44 strikeouts.