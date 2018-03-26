Kingery signs six-year contract with Phillies

Scott Kingery was the only Minor Leaguer to total at least 25 homers and 25 stolen bases last season. (John Raoux/AP)

By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | March 25, 2018 2:56 PM ET

Scott Kingery's nickname and reputation make it clear he can bolt. For the next six years, however, he's staying put. The Phillies signed their second-ranked prospect to a six-year contract through 2023 on Sunday. The deal, worth a reported $24 million, includes club options for 2024-26 and indicates that Kingery will break camp with the Major League club.

The contract takes Kingery, who has yet to make his big league debut, through his arbitration years and his first three years of free agency. Kingery, nicknamed "Scotty Jetpacks" since college, is coming off a breakout season that propelled him to No. 35 on MLB.com's rankings of baseball's top 100 prospects. He clubbed a career-high 26 homers between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a .304/.359/.530 line with 29 stolen bases in 34 attempts in 132 games. That earned the University of Arizona product a non-roster invitation to Spring Training, where he batted .392/.415/.725 with four homers, seven RBIs and four steals in 20 games while seeing time at shortstop, third base, center field and right field in addition to his natural spot at second. According to MLB.com, the Phillies will announce the contract Monday at a 9 a.m. ET news conference.

