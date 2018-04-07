Curve's Agrazal hurls six hitless in '18 debut

Dario Agrazal was a Florida State midseason All-Star last year with Class A Advanced Bradenton. (Mark LoMoglio/Tampa Yankees)

By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | April 6, 2018 8:47 PM ET

Last season, Dario Agrazal earned a single start at Double-A. He'll rightfully have plenty more in 2018. The Pirates' 30th-ranked prospect cruised through six hitless innings Friday, fanning two in his second Eastern League start. He issued three walks and hit a batter, throwing 41 of 68 pitches for strikes. Agrazal left with a six-run lead, but Akron stormed back for a 7-6 win as Indians No. 3 prospect Bobby Bradley slugged a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth.

Gameday box score The 2012 Pirates international signee worked his way into trouble in the sixth by plunking Ka'ai Tom and walking Sam Haggerty to open the inning, but he caught a break as Tom was doubled off at second on Tyler Krieger's liner and Bradley was retired on a comebacker. Agrazal spent most of last season with Class A Advanced Bradenton, going 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA. He made one start for the Curve and allowed two runs on three hits over three innings with a strikeout and two walks. He was promptly placed on the seven-day disabled list with a right pectoral strain, ending his season. Altoona stormed out to a 6-0 lead, scoring four times in the fourth. Logan Hill and Bucs No. 4 prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes each drove in a pair of runs for the Curve.

