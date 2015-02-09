Tribe's Hayes posts another four-hit game

The second-ranked Pirates prospect recorded his second four-hit game of the month to help the Indians to a 5-2 win over Louisville at Victory Field. Hayes drove in a run and has nine hits in his last three contests.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has steadily progressed with the bat this season and has been a threat throughout August in the International League. On Friday, he continued his solid work for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Video: Hayes' RBI knock

MLB.com's No. 37 overall prospect ended the Tribe's series with Toledo with a 3-for-4 effort and kept his foot on the gas pedal in the opener against Louisville with his sixth multi-hit contest of August.

Gameday box score

Hayes grounded out in the first inning but was perfect at the dish the rest of the night. Following Jake Elmore's double in the third, the 22-year-old legged out an infield single against No. 23 Reds prospect Keury Mella (8-13). He got the better of the right-hander again an inning later when he went back up the middle for a single that drove in Elmore.

Against Jackson Stephens in the sixth, the 2015 first-round pick ripped another knock to center. Hayes displayed his speed again with his 12th stolen base of the year, then trotted home when Eric Wood drew a bases-loaded walk.

Against righty Matt Bowman in the eighth, Hayes bounced one back to the mound but again used his legs to beat out an infield single. It completed his second four-hit game of the month after accomplishing the feat on Aug. 1 against the Mud Hens.

With the hot stretch, the son of former Major Leaguer Charlie Hayes is hitting .306 in 22 August games. That's gotten his overall average up to .260 with a .745 OPS.

James Marvel (5-0) allowed two runs on six hits with six strikeouts to keep his record perfect with Indianapolis.