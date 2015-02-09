Prospect Roundup: Games of April 14

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm, Class A Lakewood: 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs -- It took awhile, but Bohm finally has his first professional home run. Last year's No. 3 overall pick sent a two-run shot to left field in the third inning against Delmarva in his 175th career at-bat. The Phils' top prospect has overall been off to a better start in 2019, carrying a line of .297/.391/.459. Those numbers are an improvement on his rookie figures, in which Bohm hit .252/.335/.324 across three levels. MLB.com's No. 57 overall prospect is now with Lakewood, entering the throes of his first full professional season. Gameday box score

Twins C Ben Rortvedt, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 4-for-5, HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs -- Rortvedt may have been batting ninth on Sunday, but he was the leading force behind Fort Myers' 12-7 win over Clearwater. The 21-year-old backstop hit his first homer of the season in the fourth, a solo shot to left. He followed that up with an RBI double to left in the fifth and knocked in another run with a groundout in the sixth, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. He had only played in seven games coming in, so his explosive performance raised his line to .321/.441/.536 on the season. It was his second-career four hit game, the first coming back on April 10 of last season in which he went 4-for-4 against Peoria. MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect Royce Lewis went 2-for-5. Gameday box score

Royals OF Seuly Matias, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs -- Matias put his well-documented power on display Sunday for the second straight game. The Royals' No. 6 prospect went deep twice against Carolina a day after hitting his first homer of the season. He sent a solo shot to center in the fourth, and added a two-run blast in the sixth that plated No. 10 prospect Kyle Isbel. The 20-year-old burst onto the scene last season with 31 homers. That was a sharp increase from his first two years when he combined for 15 long balls. Matias has shown less power so far in 2019 but has vastly improved as an all-around hitter, carrying a .281 average, which would be a career high. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Monte Harrison, Triple-A New Orleans: 2-for-5, GS, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- Harrison's slam was his first career Triple-A homer and cut New Orleans' deficit to 11-10 in a loss to Omaha. The No. 3 Marlins prospect third career slam came off Kyle Zimmer, who was recently returned from the big leagues. Harrison has shown better pop the last two years, hitting a combined 40 homers after totaling 12 in his first three seasons. The 23-year-old has appeared in four games this year due to a nagging wrist injury, although that did not appear to hamper him on Sunday. Gameday box score

Rangers SS Anderson Tejeda, Class A Advanced Down East: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBIs -- Tejeda was already off to a hot start but showcased his power for the first time this season against Lynchburg. The Rangers' No. 4 prospect went deep twice against the Hillcats, the first coming in the third when he sent a Justin Garza pitch out to right center to score No. 6 prospect Leody Taveras. He added a solo blast to center in the fifth. The 20-year-old hit a career-high 19 homers in 2018 with the Wood Ducks, after combining for 22 in his first three professional seasons. Gameday box score

Nationals C Israel Pineda, Class A Hagerstown: 3-for-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs -- Pineda's first full professional season hasn't yielded eye-popping offensive numbers to date, but Sunday was an exception to that. Washington's eighth-ranked prospect racked up three hits and homered for the first time against Asheville, raising his average to .206. He went deep four times in 2018 at Class A Short Season Auburn and after going homerless in his pro debut. Jamori Blash homered twice and KJ Harrison and Gilbert Lara also went yard for the Suns. Gameday box score

Royals 2B Nicky Lopez, Triple-A Omaha: 3-for-5, 3 R -- Lopez had an impressive spring with the big league club and has started his regular season off well, too. The No. 8 Royals prospect had his best statistical performance of 2019, racking up three singles and scoring each time he reached base. He made 57 appearances with the Storm Chasers last year, hitting .308/.382/.417 after starting the year at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he batted .331/.397/.416 in 73 games. The 24-year-old has a career slash line of .265/.342/.294. Gameday box score

Red Sox 3B Michael Chavis, Triple-A Pawtucket: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI -- After homering on Saturday, Chavis went deep again on Sunday against Syracuse, his third long ball of the year. The top Red Sox prospect had nine homers in 46 games across three levels in 2018 but hit a career-high 31 across two levels the year before. He's more than just a power hitter, though, hitting .298 in 2018 and .282 in 2017. Gameday box score

Rockies 1B Roberto Ramos, Triple-A Albuquerque: 4-for-5, HR, 4 RBIs, 4 R -- It was an offensive show for the Isotopes on Sunday, and Ramos was a big reason why. Colorado's No. 27 prospect had four of his team's 14 hits and was responsible for seven of its 17 runs. It was his fourth career four-hit game, the most recent coming last May 6 for Double-A Lancaster. That season was by far his best in terms of power, as he belted a career-high 32 homers. The 24-year-old holds a slash line of .364/.423/.682 on the year. Brian Mundell also had a big day for Albuquerque, picking up a homer, triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Gameday box score