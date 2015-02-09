Prospect Roundup: Games of April 18

Angels RHP Griffin Canning, Triple-A Salt Lake: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 K -- Los Angeles' No. 2 prospect scattered four hits over a season-high six innings for his first victory as Salt Lake routed Fresno, 10-1. He gave up a lead-off single in the first inning before retiring seven in a row. MLB.com's 60th-ranked prospect yielded a two-out base hit in the fourth before setting down the final seven batters he faced. Thursday marked the second time in three starts in which Canning allowed only four hits. The UCLA product, who was selected in the second round of the 2017 Draft, lowered his ERA to 0.56. Gameday box score

Video: Angels' Canning wraps six scoreless

White Sox OF Luis Robert, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 3-for-5, HR, 2B -- The Havana, Cuba, standout extended his hitting streak to seven games with three hits, falling short of the cycle by a triple, as the Dash edged Potomac, 5-3. With multiple hits in 11 of 13 games, Chicago's No. 4 prospect paces the Carolina League with a .482 average. Robert homered to lead off the game, added a single in the fourth inning and doubled in the eighth. Right-hander Alec Hansen, the White Sox's No. 15 prospect, pitched two innings in relief for Winston-Salem and struck out two. He has not allowed a hit in six innings this season. Gameday box score

Baltimore 3B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-4, HR, 3 R -- The Orioles' second-ranked prospect also finished a triple shy of the cycle in the Tides' 8-5 victory against Durham as the 6-foot-3 third baseman homered for the third time in four games. On Thursday, Mountcastle flied out in his first at-bat before driving an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall for a homer in the fourth inning. He led off the seventh with a double and scored on an error. Norfolk's six-run eighth included a two-out single by the 2015 Draft first-round pick as Mountcastle tallied his third run on a two-run double by Anderson Feliz. Gameday box score

Dodgers SS Jeter Downs, Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: 1-for-4, HR, 5 RBI -- The Dodgers' No. 7 prospect drove in a career-high five runs as the Quakes posted their fourth win in a row and first at home, dropping San Jose, 7-3. The 20-year-old's first California League home run was a grand slam in the second inning. Downs' fifth RBI came on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to cap the Quakes' scoring. Gameday box score

Chicago OF Blake Rutherford, Double-A Birmingham: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI -- Coming off a season in which he hit a career-best seven home runs, the White Sox's No. 9 prospect connected for the first time in 2019 as the Barons clipped Jacksonville, 7-3, in the Southern League. With two on in the second inning and facing Marlins ninth-ranked prospect Jorge Guzman, Rutherford launched a 1-0 missile over the right-field wall for a 3-0 lead. A former first-round pick of the Yankees, Rutherford ended a three-game hitless streak to help Felix Paulino pick up his second victory of the season. Gameday box score

Video: Blake Rutherford launches a three-run home run

Seattle OF Jarred Kelenic, Class A West Virginia: 3-for-6, 2 R, 1 RBI -- The Mariners' second-ranked prospect continued his hot start, extending his hit streak to seven games as the Power topped Asheville, 12-7. Kelenic has multiple hits in three games during his streak, including a four-hit effort Tuesday. Against the Tourists, the 6-foot-1 center fielder had two singles and a double and raised his average to .357. Selected in the first round by the Mets in the 2018 Draft, Kelenic began his career with an 11-game hit streak for Gulf Coast League Mets. He was promoted to Kingsport in the Appalachian League on July 9 and ended the season with hits in the final 10 games. Gameday box score

Tampa C Ronaldo Hernandez, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 1-for-4, HR, 2 R -- After hitting 21 home runs last season with Class A Bowling Green, the Rays' No. 6 prospect circled the bases for the first time in the Florida State League as the Stone Crabs doubled up Fort Myers, 6-3. Hernandez walked in his first plate appearance and scored Charlotte's first run on a force out. In the sixth, his home run over the left-field wall pushed the Stone Crabs' lead to 3-0. In the seventh, Garrett Whitley, Tampa's 27th-ranked farmhand who missed last season with a shoulder injury, hit his first home run since 2017. Paul Campbell (1-2) picked up the win after allowing only one hit and one walk with five K's over 6 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Arizona RHP Jon Duplantier, Triple-A Reno: 2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 4 BB, 3 K -- The D-backs No. 2 prospect made his second start of the season and for the second time did not allow a hit or an earned run as the Aces beat Albuquerque, 6-3. After a 1-2-3 first inning, Duplantier, who missed significant time in 2018 with right biceps tendinitis, flirted with disaster in the second. A walk and groundout were followed by back-to-back free passes to load the bases. However, a line out to center and a strike out doused the fire. In the third, the 6-foot-4 right-hander, who pitched just 74 innings last year, again walked the leadoff batter but followed up with a strikeout and ground out before being lifted from the game. He threw 27 of 50 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score

Atlanta RF Cristian Pache, Double-A Mississippi: 1-for-3, HR, 2 R -- For the second consecutive game, Atlanta's fourth-ranked prospect homered as the Braves topped Chattanooga, 5-3. It marks the second time Pache has hit a home run in back-to-back games, a feat he achieved last July 10-11 with the Class A Advanced Fire Frogs in the Florida State League. On Thursday night, with one out in the first inning, Pache walked and scored the Braves' first run on a double by Luis Valenzuela. With one out in the ninth, the Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, product stroked the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall to bookend Mississippi's scoring. Gameday box score

Toronto RF Ryan Noda, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 4-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Playing first base, the Blue Jays' No. 24 prospect posted his first career four-hit game as Dunedin clipped Lakeland, 6-2, in Florida State League play. Noda singled in the second inning and scored on a home run by Riley Adams. The 6-foot-3 lefty led off the fourth with a single and scored on a two-run triple by Kevin Vicuna, Toronto's 25th-ranked farmhand. A 15th-round pick by the Blue Jays in the 2017 Draft, Noda stroked a two-out RBI double -- and also stole third -- in the fifth. A one-out single in the eighth capped his night. Gameday box score

Boston RHP Bryan Mata, Class A Advanced Salem: 5 2/3 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 K -- The Red Sox's eigth-ranked prospect lowered his ERA to 0.54 after working around three hits and three walks in Class A Advanced Salem's 2-1 loss to Frederick in the Carolina League. A 6-foot-3 right-hander, Mata is off to the best start of his career, allowing only one earned run in 16 2/3 frames this season. It was the second time in a week Mata has faced the Keys. He has not allowed a run on seven hits and four walks with 14 K's in 11 innings against Frederick. On Thursday, he threw 48 of 82 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score